Ian Machado Garry slams Kamaru Usman being mentioned in UFC title picture

Ian Machado Garry is baffled that Kamaru Usman’s name is still in the UFC welterweight title conversation going into 2026.

Garry is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over former 170-pound champion Belal Muhammad in the UFC Qatar co-main event. After the fight, Garry called for title shot against reigning UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev. The 170-pound titleholder has expressed interest in fighting Usman next.

During the UFC Qatar post-fight press conference, Garry blasted the idea of booking Usman in a title fight (via MMAJunkie).

“Kamaru Usman is irrelevant,” Garry said. “He shouldn’t be mentioned in this title contention. It’s ridiculous. It’s Khabib’s camp being smart, trying to get a has-been who has name value for Islam to get his 17th consecutive win. That’s a copout as a champion. That fight cannot happen because that’s not the right thing to do. That is not the duty of the world champion. He is meant to fight the best in the world – which is me.”

Usman was on a three-fight skid before defeating Joaquin Buckley via unanimous decision back in June. “The Nigerian Nightmare” showed that his grappling is still an issue for some top contenders in the welterweight division. Still, many argue there are more deserving challengers at the moment.

Other names such as Michael Morales have also emerged. Morales scored a first-round TKO finish over Sean Brady on the main card of UFC 322 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Garry recently told Newsweek Sports that he doesn’t believe Morales is ready for a UFC title shot.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen Morales fight, and actually put some respect on his victory because he’s actually fought someone who’s been winning fights in Sean Brady,” Garry said. “Again, I still believe I need to see more. He looks good, but I still see so many holes. If I ever fight him, I promise you now I piece him up.”