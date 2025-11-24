Ian Machado Garry slams Kamaru Usman being mentioned in UFC title picture

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 24, 2025
Ian Machado Garry and Kamaru Usman

Ian Machado Garry is baffled that Kamaru Usman’s name is still in the UFC welterweight title conversation going into 2026.

Garry is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over former 170-pound champion Belal Muhammad in the UFC Qatar co-main event. After the fight, Garry called for title shot against reigning UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev. The 170-pound titleholder has expressed interest in fighting Usman next.

During the UFC Qatar post-fight press conference, Garry blasted the idea of booking Usman in a title fight (via MMAJunkie).

“Kamaru Usman is irrelevant,” Garry said. “He shouldn’t be mentioned in this title contention. It’s ridiculous. It’s Khabib’s camp being smart, trying to get a has-been who has name value for Islam to get his 17th consecutive win. That’s a copout as a champion. That fight cannot happen because that’s not the right thing to do. That is not the duty of the world champion. He is meant to fight the best in the world – which is me.”

Usman was on a three-fight skid before defeating Joaquin Buckley via unanimous decision back in June. “The Nigerian Nightmare” showed that his grappling is still an issue for some top contenders in the welterweight division. Still, many argue there are more deserving challengers at the moment.

Other names such as Michael Morales have also emerged. Morales scored a first-round TKO finish over Sean Brady on the main card of UFC 322 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Garry recently told Newsweek Sports that he doesn’t believe Morales is ready for a UFC title shot.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen Morales fight, and actually put some respect on his victory because he’s actually fought someone who’s been winning fights in Sean Brady,” Garry said. “Again, I still believe I need to see more. He looks good, but I still see so many holes. If I ever fight him, I promise you now I piece him up.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Ian Garry Kamaru Usman UFC

Related

Yaroslav Amosov

Yaroslav Amosov booked for UFC debut vs. winningest welterweight in company history

Dylan Bowker - November 24, 2025
Tyron Woodley and Darren Till touch gloves in the Octagon
Darren Till

Tyron Woodley slams former UFC foe Darren Till for claims he turned down boxing fight offer

Curtis Calhoun - November 24, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley called out Darren Till for recent fight-dodging claims.

Islam Makhachev wins at UFC 322
Islam Makhachev

Former UFC champ picks Islam Makhachev over Georges St-Pierre in welterweight GOAT debate

Curtis Calhoun - November 24, 2025

Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker picked Islam Makhachev over a prime Georges St-Pierre in a hypothetical welterweight fight.

Arman Tsarukyan
Paddy Pimblett

Arman Tsarukyan confident he leapfrogged Paddy Pimblett for lightweight title shot after UFC Qatar

Cole Shelton - November 24, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan believes he will be fighting for the UFC lightweight title next time out.

Ethyn Ewing and Malcolm Wellmaker trade punches during their fight at UFC 322
Malcolm Wellmaker

Malcolm Wellmaker's UFC 322 foe defends star against 'fraud check' label after first-career loss

Curtis Calhoun - November 24, 2025

Ethyn Ewing defended rising UFC bantamweight Malcolm Wellmaker against harsh criticism following his UFC 322 loss.

Max Holloway UFC fighter introduction

Max Holloway scoffs at fans who don't think he's the best UFC boxer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 24, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan, Dan Hoooker
Dan Hooker

What's next for Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker after UFC Qatar?

Cole Shelton - November 24, 2025

The UFC was in Qatar for the first time on Saturday for a solid UFC Qatar card. In the main event, a pivotal lightweight bout went down as Arman Tsarukyan took on Dan Hooker in a potential No. 1 contender fight.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta is interviewed after a TKO win at UFC Vegas 110
Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Waldo Cortes-Acosta has big goals following short notice UFC Qatar win

Harry Kettle - November 24, 2025

UFC heavyweight Waldo Cortes-Acosta has some big goals following his win over Shamil Gaziev last weekend.

Nate Diaz, Islam Makhachev
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz explains why Islam Makhachev isn't pound for pound #1 fighter

Harry Kettle - November 24, 2025

UFC veteran Nate Diaz has explained why he doesn’t consider Islam Makhachev to be the #1 P4P fighter in the sport right now.

Conor McGregor UFC drug test
UFC

Conor McGregor releases passionate statement after return to social media

Harry Kettle - November 24, 2025

UFC star Conor McGregor has released a passionate statement in the wake of his return to social media this week.