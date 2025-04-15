UFC Kansas City: Ian Machado Garry takes credit for Shavkat Rakhmonov’s injury

Garry Thinks He Injured Rakhmonov

During an appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Ian Machado Garry shared his belief that Shavkat Rakhmonov was injured during their UFC 310 clash from heel kicks to his knee (via MMAMania).

“I think the word ‘withdrew’ is the word that kind of bugs me,” Garry explained to Ariel Helwani. “I don’t believe Shavkat withdrew due to a choice of not wanting to fight for a title, but from what I’m hearing, it’s more of an injury. An injury that I absolutely believe he sustained in the fight with me due to the amount of heel kicks I put to his knee … If he’s not available, it makes logical sense to go to me, not a guy who’s been out for a year.”

Garry has his next bout scheduled for April 26. He will go one-on-one with Carlos Prates in the main event of UFC Kansas City. Prates was scheduled to share the Octagon with Geoff Neal this past Saturday, but Neal was forced off the card. Garry has stepped up on short notice to collide with Prates.

As for Rakhmonov, there is currently no timetable on when the No. 2-ranked UFC welterweight can compete again.