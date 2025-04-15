UFC Kansas City: Ian Machado Garry takes credit for Shavkat Rakhmonov’s injury
Ian Machado Garry believes he had something to do with Shavkat Rakhmonov’s inability to compete for gold at UFC 315.
Belal Muhammad is scheduled to put the UFC Welterweight Championship at stake against Jack Della Maddalena on May 10. It was revealed that Rakhmonov couldn’t accept the title fight due to an injury. The UFC ended up pulling Maddalena from a planned UFC London bout with Leon Edwards, so that the UFC 315 main event could be made official.
Garry is now claiming that Rakhmonov suffered the injury during their late 2024 matchup.
RELATED: MICHAEL BISPING PRAISES IAN MACHADO GARRY AND CARLOS PRATES FOR ACCEPTING UFC KANSAS FIGHT
Garry Thinks He Injured Rakhmonov
During an appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Ian Machado Garry shared his belief that Shavkat Rakhmonov was injured during their UFC 310 clash from heel kicks to his knee (via MMAMania).
“I think the word ‘withdrew’ is the word that kind of bugs me,” Garry explained to Ariel Helwani. “I don’t believe Shavkat withdrew due to a choice of not wanting to fight for a title, but from what I’m hearing, it’s more of an injury. An injury that I absolutely believe he sustained in the fight with me due to the amount of heel kicks I put to his knee … If he’s not available, it makes logical sense to go to me, not a guy who’s been out for a year.”
Garry has his next bout scheduled for April 26. He will go one-on-one with Carlos Prates in the main event of UFC Kansas City. Prates was scheduled to share the Octagon with Geoff Neal this past Saturday, but Neal was forced off the card. Garry has stepped up on short notice to collide with Prates.
As for Rakhmonov, there is currently no timetable on when the No. 2-ranked UFC welterweight can compete again.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Ian Garry Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC