Shavkat Rakhmonov shoved down UFC welterweight ladder upon return, says ex-champion

A former UFC Welterweight Champion thinks Shavkat Rakhmonov will have to build his way back up the 170-pound ladder.

Rakhmonov was supposed to challenge Muhammad for the welterweight gold at UFC 315 back in May. He suffered an injury and was replaced by Jack Della Maddalena, who ended up defeating Muhammad.

UFC 322 this past Saturday was a big night for the welterweight division in terms of progression. Islam Makhachev defeated Maddalena to become the new titleholder. Michael Morales stopped top contender Sean Brady in the first round. Carlos Prates pulled off a highlight reel knockout over former UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards.

Belal Muhammad spoke to Newsweek Sports, and he said that with the welterweight division moving forward, Rakhmonov will have to prove his worth before getting back in the title picture.

“Yeah, I think he’s for sure going to have to fight one or two more times, especially with these young guys staying active,” Muhammad said. “It just sucks. His injuries plagued him. It’s hard to stay healthy in the sport, but you’ve got to feel for him.”

Rakhmonov hasn’t been able to compete since late 2024 when he defeated Ian Machado Garry via unanimous decision. Muhammad is scheduled to share the Octagon with Garry in the UFC Qatar co-headliner on Saturday. That is another pivotal 170-pound fight amid Rakhmonov’s absence.

As it stands now, Rakhmonov has a perfect pro MMA record of 19-0. Many believe that of all the welterweight contenders, he could give Makhachev the toughest test. The problem is, there is no timetable for “Nomad’s” return. He will miss all of 2025 and if he isn’t able to fight again soon in 2026, there will be questions about his future.

For now, fans will be hooked on the current crop of active talent at 170 pounds who are starting to emerge as potential threats to Makhachev’s title and winning streak.