Shavkat Rakhmonov shoved down UFC welterweight ladder upon return, says ex-champion

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 20, 2025
Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC victory

A former UFC Welterweight Champion thinks Shavkat Rakhmonov will have to build his way back up the 170-pound ladder.

Rakhmonov was supposed to challenge Muhammad for the welterweight gold at UFC 315 back in May. He suffered an injury and was replaced by Jack Della Maddalena, who ended up defeating Muhammad.

UFC 322 this past Saturday was a big night for the welterweight division in terms of progression. Islam Makhachev defeated Maddalena to become the new titleholder. Michael Morales stopped top contender Sean Brady in the first round. Carlos Prates pulled off a highlight reel knockout over former UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards.

Belal Muhammad spoke to Newsweek Sports, and he said that with the welterweight division moving forward, Rakhmonov will have to prove his worth before getting back in the title picture.

“Yeah, I think he’s for sure going to have to fight one or two more times, especially with these young guys staying active,” Muhammad said. “It just sucks. His injuries plagued him. It’s hard to stay healthy in the sport, but you’ve got to feel for him.”

Rakhmonov hasn’t been able to compete since late 2024 when he defeated Ian Machado Garry via unanimous decision. Muhammad is scheduled to share the Octagon with Garry in the UFC Qatar co-headliner on Saturday. That is another pivotal 170-pound fight amid Rakhmonov’s absence.

As it stands now, Rakhmonov has a perfect pro MMA record of 19-0. Many believe that of all the welterweight contenders, he could give Makhachev the toughest test. The problem is, there is no timetable for “Nomad’s” return. He will miss all of 2025 and if he isn’t able to fight again soon in 2026, there will be questions about his future.

For now, fans will be hooked on the current crop of active talent at 170 pounds who are starting to emerge as potential threats to Makhachev’s title and winning streak.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC

Related

Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman doesn't believe Dana White's story about Francis Ngannou altercation

Harry Kettle - November 21, 2025
Alex Pereira, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones explains why he's interested in fighting UFC champion Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - November 21, 2025

UFC veteran Jon Jones has explained why he has been interested in taking on UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Conor McGregor, UFC, MMA, Ireland
UFC

Conor McGregor's custom fight shorts revealed and quickly taken down from UFC store

Harry Kettle - November 21, 2025

UFC star Conor McGregor’s custom fight shorts were uploaded for sale by the promotion before quickly being removed last night.

Jon Jones appears at the UFC 309 press conference, opposite Tom Aspinall after an eye poke suffered at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones accuses Tom Aspinall of exaggerating UFC 321 eye injuries as bad blood intensifies

Curtis Calhoun - November 20, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has serious questions about the severity of Tom Aspinall’s injuries suffered at UFC 321.

Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Bonus, UFC
UFC

Dan Hooker shares prediction for potential 'wild fight' against Ilia Topuria

Cole Shelton - November 20, 2025

Dan Hooker knows fans will want to see a fight between him and Ilia Topuria.

Ethyn Ewing celebrates after Round 3 of his fight at UFC 322

UFC 322 star Ethyn Ewing returns to heroes' welcome at contruction job just days after shocking short-notice win

Curtis Calhoun - November 20, 2025
Khabib Nurmagomedov celebrates after Islam Makhachev's win at UFC 322, opposite Pavel Durov
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov invites Telegram CEO Pavel Durov to train with team, Durov responds

Curtis Calhoun - November 20, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov wants Pavel Durov to become the latest tech giant to train in Mixed Martial Arts.

Jack Della Maddalena enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322
UFC

Jack Della Maddalena's coach shoots down injury rumors after UFC 322 loss: 'There are no excuses here'

Cole Shelton - November 20, 2025

Ben Vickers, the head coach of Jack Della Maddalena, shot down any injury rumors after UFC 322.

Michael Morales and Carlos Prates UFC 322
Carlos Prates

Michael Morales and Carlos Prates get huge praise from Belal Muhammad following UFC 322

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 20, 2025

Belal Muhammad was paying attention to the UFC 322 card, and he has big praise for Michael Morales and Carlos Prates.

Leon Edwards after UFC 322 loss
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad thinks Leon Edwards still has juice despite UFC 322 loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 20, 2025

Leon Edwards has been struggling inside the Octagon, but even after his UFC 322 defeat to Carlos Prates, Belal Muhammad feels his former rival should press on.