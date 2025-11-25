NYPD: Investigation underway into Dillon Danis/Team Makhachev brawl at UFC 322

Dillon Danis and several members of Islam Makhachev’s team could face charges from the NYPD stemming from a crowd brawl at UFC 322.

UFC CEO Dana White revealed at the UFC 322 press conference that Dillon Danis was permanently banned from all future UFC events after his involvement in a viral brawl cageside with members of Islam Makhachev’s team. The incident occurred after months of bad blood brewing between Danis, Makhachev, and their respective sides on social media.

Danis and several members of Makhachev’s team were escorted out of Madison Square Garden immediately following the incident.

Any hope of Danis signing with the UFC is now off the table following the UFC 322 events. Even worse for Danis, and those from Makhachev’s team involved in the fight, the New York City Police Department is actively investigating the incident.

Mayor Eric Adams speaks after viral brawl at UFC 322 involving Dillon Danis

In a recent post to X, New York City mayor Eric Adams promised legal action against Danis and those involved in the viral incident.

“These assaults at Madison Square Garden are completely unacceptable,” Adams said in a statement. “The NYPD is already conducting a full investigation, and everyone responsible will be held accountable.”

As of this writing, it’s uncertain if everyone involved in the brawl was an active fighter, although some of those seen in the above footage aren’t currently signed to the UFC roster. Adams’s mayoral term is set to come to an end in January.

White and the UFC brass took responsibility for the incident after learning Danis attended the event out of his own pocket.

Danis, a longtime training partner and friend of Conor McGregor’s, is 3-0 in his professional MMA career. He returned to MMA earlier this year in Misfits, earning a first-round submission against Warren Spencer.

Danis is set to return to the cage on December 22nd against Anthony Taylor. It’s uncertain if the NYPD’s ongoing investigation will impact his status for the event.