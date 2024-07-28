Shavkat Rakhmonov calls out Belal Muhammad following his UFC 304 title win
UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov called out Belal Muhammad following the latter’s win at UFC 304.
Last night, Belal Muhammad shocked the masses in the main event of UFC 304. He defeated Leon Edwards in fairly dominant fashion to become the new UFC welterweight champion. In doing so, he completed a journey that has been ongoing for years now.
Of course, while he’ll want to soak in the glory of his moment, he also has plenty of challengers waiting around the next corner. That includes Shavkat Rakhmonov, the unbeaten machine who looks like one of the scariest prospects in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
Following Muhammad’s win, Rakhmonov sent a clear and concise message to the new champion.
Congratulations on your well-deserved victory, @bullyb170! I hope you keep your word and defend your title against me when you’re ready, champ
A move like this would certainly be interesting from Belal’s point of view. After all, there’s a decent enough chance that we could see Edwards pursue a rematch for the strap. One thing we know for sure is that Shavkat Rakhmonov is one of the most dangerous fighters on the planet. He’s proven himself time and time again inside the Octagon and while stepping up to the championship level is never going to be easy, if anyone has what it takes to cause the new champ problems, it’s him.
As for Muhammad, he’ll celebrate his new position as the king of the 170-pound division – and from there, we’ll see what he wants to do next.
Does the idea of a showdown between these two men for the welterweight strap excite you? If it does happen, who would you favor to win the contest and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
