Shavkat Rakhmonov calls out Belal Muhammad following his UFC 304 title win

By Harry Kettle - July 28, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov called out Belal Muhammad following the latter’s win at UFC 304.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC, UFC 296, Results

Last night, Belal Muhammad shocked the masses in the main event of UFC 304. He defeated Leon Edwards in fairly dominant fashion to become the new UFC welterweight champion. In doing so, he completed a journey that has been ongoing for years now.

RELATED: Pros react after Belal Muhammad defeats Leon Edwards at UFC 304

Of course, while he’ll want to soak in the glory of his moment, he also has plenty of challengers waiting around the next corner. That includes Shavkat Rakhmonov, the unbeaten machine who looks like one of the scariest prospects in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Following Muhammad’s win, Rakhmonov sent a clear and concise message to the new champion.

Rakhmonov wants Muhammad

“Congratulations on your well-deserved victory, @bullyb170! I hope you keep your word and defend your title against me when you’re ready, champ.”

A move like this would certainly be interesting from Belal’s point of view. After all, there’s a decent enough chance that we could see Edwards pursue a rematch for the strap. One thing we know for sure is that Shavkat Rakhmonov is one of the most dangerous fighters on the planet. He’s proven himself time and time again inside the Octagon and while stepping up to the championship level is never going to be easy, if anyone has what it takes to cause the new champ problems, it’s him.

As for Muhammad, he’ll celebrate his new position as the king of the 170-pound division – and from there, we’ll see what he wants to do next.

Does the idea of a showdown between these two men for the welterweight strap excite you? If it does happen, who would you favor to win the contest and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC

Related

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic, Alex Pereira, Tom Aspinall, UFC 309, UFC, Tournament

Tom Aspinall proposes a one-night heavyweight tournament for UFC 309

Jeffrey Walter - July 28, 2024
Curtis Blaydes
Tom Aspinall

Curtis Blaydes issues statement following TKO loss to Tom Aspinall at UFC 304: "I got greedy"

Jeffrey Walter - July 28, 2024

Curtis Blaydes has issued a statement following his 60-second loss to Tom Aspinall in last night’s UFC 304 co-main event.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC 304 Bonus Report: Paddy Pimblett takes home $200k

Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024

The Octagon returned to Manchester for tonight’s UFC 304 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards, UFC 304, Results, UFC
Leon Edwards

Pros react after Belal Muhammad defeats Leon Edwards at UFC 304

Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 304 event was headlined by a rematch between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad for the promotion’s welterweight title.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards, UFC 304, Results, UFC
Leon Edwards

UFC 304 Results: Belal Muhammad defeats Leon Edwards (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 304 results, including the welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad.

Tom Aspinall raises his hands

Pros react after Tom Aspinall TKO's Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304

Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024
Tom Aspinall, Curtis Blaydes, UFC 304, Results, UFC
Tom Aspinall

UFC 304 Results: Tom Aspinall stops Curtis Blaydes in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 304 results, including the interim heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes.

Paddy Pimblett and Renato Moicano
Paddy Pimblett

Pros react after Paddy Pimblett sleeps King Green at UFC 304

Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 304 main card featured a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and King Green.

Paddy Pimblett, King Green, UFC 304, Results, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

UFC 304 Results: Paddy Pimblett stops King Green in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 304 results, including the lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and King Green.

Arnold Allen
Giga Chikadze

UFC 304 Results: Arnold Allen defeats Giga Chikadze (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 304 results, including the men’s featherweight bout between Arnold Allen and Giga Chikadze.