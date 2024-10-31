Rodtang explains his love for soccer: “My happiness” 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 31, 2024

ONE World Title challengers aren’t the only thing that flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon kicks. “The Iron Man” also kicks a soccer ball around in his downtime. 

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang returns to action at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug, on Friday, November 8. There, he defends his crown inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium against Jacob Smith. 

The Thai megastar uses soccer as an escape. But the competitive aspect never leaves him, given that he’s playing against other high-level athletes. 

“It’s a fun sport and there are a lot of friends to play with. I usually play with fellow ONE fighters like Superlek or Superbon, and some of my other friends, too,” Rodtang said. 

“Muay Thai is my career and my life. Soccer is my happiness, but I play soccer to have fun and relax from work.” 

“I would teach him” – Rodtang wants to train Muay Thai with soccer legend Lionel Messi

The best recognize the best. And ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is a big admirer of soccer GOAT Lionel Messi. 

So much so that, earlier this year, “The Iron Man” was gifted a signed Inter Miami jersey by the 2022 World Cup winner. And if given the opportunity, he would love to have Messi step on the mats and learn Muay Thai.  

“I’m super happy with the gift,” Rodtang said. “Everyone who likes football dreams of getting close to Messi. Of course, I want to play soccer with him, and for sure, I would teach him Muay Thai.”

