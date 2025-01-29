Sean Strickland’s coach explains why UFC 312 rematch with Dricus du Plessis is more personal than first fight
Head coach Eric Nicksick says there’s a key change in Sean Strickland’s mindset going into his championship rematch with Dricus du Plessis.
Strickland and du Plessis are set to collide once again in the main event of UFC 312 on February 8th. Strickland was the UFC middleweight champion going into his first encounter with du Plessis back in early 2024. He ended up losing the title via split decision in a highly contested five-round battle.
As the rematch draws closer, Nicksick has revealed what’s different in terms of how Strickland is approaching another fight with DDP.
Sean Strickland Changes Mindset Ahead of UFC 312
During an interview with The Schmo, Sean Strickland’s coach Eric Nicksick explained how his fighter is viewing the rematch with Dricus du Plessis as a more personal affair.
“Honestly, I think he appreciates that championship belt more than he did the first time around,” Nicksick said. “I think for him the first time around he didn’t know how to react to it, and then once it was gone I think he understood the importance of being a champion and what that actually feels like. So, it’s more personal for him now.”
Strickland rebounded from his loss to du Plessis with a split decision victory over Paulo Costa back in June 2024. The outspoken middleweight insisted that it was title rematch or bust following the win over “Borrachinha.”
The Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia will play host to the rematch between Strickland and du Plessis. Be sure to keep it locked on our homepage for live coverage of the pay-per-view event on fight night.
