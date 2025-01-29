Sean Strickland’s coach explains why UFC 312 rematch with Dricus du Plessis is more personal than first fight

By Fernando Quiles - January 29, 2025

Head coach Eric Nicksick says there’s a key change in Sean Strickland’s mindset going into his championship rematch with Dricus du Plessis.

Sean Strickland

Strickland and du Plessis are set to collide once again in the main event of UFC 312 on February 8th. Strickland was the UFC middleweight champion going into his first encounter with du Plessis back in early 2024. He ended up losing the title via split decision in a highly contested five-round battle.

As the rematch draws closer, Nicksick has revealed what’s different in terms of how Strickland is approaching another fight with DDP.

RELATED: SEAN STRICKLAND SENDS EXPLETIVE-LADEN CHALLENGE TO DRICUS DU PLESSIS, UFC CHAMPION RESPONDS

Sean Strickland Changes Mindset Ahead of UFC 312

During an interview with The Schmo, Sean Strickland’s coach Eric Nicksick explained how his fighter is viewing the rematch with Dricus du Plessis as a more personal affair.

“Honestly, I think he appreciates that championship belt more than he did the first time around,” Nicksick said. “I think for him the first time around he didn’t know how to react to it, and then once it was gone I think he understood the importance of being a champion and what that actually feels like. So, it’s more personal for him now.”

Strickland rebounded from his loss to du Plessis with a split decision victory over Paulo Costa back in June 2024. The outspoken middleweight insisted that it was title rematch or bust following the win over “Borrachinha.”

The Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia will play host to the rematch between Strickland and du Plessis. Be sure to keep it locked on our homepage for live coverage of the pay-per-view event on fight night.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Eric Nicksick Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Nassourdine Imavov Israel Adesanya

Nassourdine Imavov dismisses notion that Israel Adesanya is past his prime: 'I don't think he's getting older'

Fernando Quiles - January 29, 2025
Sharabutdin Magomedov, UFC Abu Dhabi, Results, UFC
Sharabutdin Magomedov

Shara Magomedov believes Michael Page will shoot for takedowns at UFC Saudi Arabia

Harry Kettle - January 29, 2025

UFC star Shara Magomedov doesn’t believe he’ll be the one to shoot for takedowns against Michael Page this weekend.

Stipe Miocic
UFC

Stipe Miocic launches campaign to help his old university

Harry Kettle - January 29, 2025

UFC legend Stipe Miocic has launched a campaign that he hopes will help out his old alma mater.

Brian Ortega
UFC

Brian Ortega flies across the country and chokes out Fortnite troll

Harry Kettle - January 28, 2025

UFC star Brian Ortega recently flew across the country to choke out an online friend of his for trolling.

Israel Adesanya
Nassourdine Imavov

Israel Adesanya eager to "throw hands" with "dangerous" Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia

Cole Shelton - January 28, 2025

Israel Adesanya is expecting a striking match against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Conor McGregor, BKFC, UFC, David Feldman

David Feldman could approach UFC about Conor McGregor BKFC fight ‘in the next week or two’

BJ Penn Staff - January 28, 2025
Clay Guida
UFC

Clay Guida vows to fight on after ending near two-decade run with the UFC: "The best is yet to come!"

Josh Evanoff - January 28, 2025

Longtime UFC lightweight contender Clay Guida has no plans to retire.

Israel Adesanya
Nassourdine Imavov

Israel Adesanya is out to make a statement in UFC Saudi Arabia return against Nassourdine Imavov: "I am the best"

Josh Evanoff - January 28, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya wants to make a statement against Nassourdine Imavov.

Luke Rockhold, Khamzat Chimaev
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold claims Khamzat Chimaev turned him down in the UFC: "He didn't want to play"

Cole Shelton - January 28, 2025

Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold claims he was offered to fight Khamzat Chimaev but the undefeated fighter turned him down.

Dricus du Plessis Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dricus du Plessis explains why Islam Makhachev super fight would be 'easy payday' for him

Fernando Quiles - January 28, 2025

Dricus du Plessis doesn’t see Islam Makhachev giving him much of a problem if they ever share the Octagon.