Sean Strickland’s coach explains why UFC 312 rematch with Dricus du Plessis is more personal than first fight

Sean Strickland Changes Mindset Ahead of UFC 312

During an interview with The Schmo, Sean Strickland’s coach Eric Nicksick explained how his fighter is viewing the rematch with Dricus du Plessis as a more personal affair.

“Honestly, I think he appreciates that championship belt more than he did the first time around,” Nicksick said. “I think for him the first time around he didn’t know how to react to it, and then once it was gone I think he understood the importance of being a champion and what that actually feels like. So, it’s more personal for him now.”

Strickland rebounded from his loss to du Plessis with a split decision victory over Paulo Costa back in June 2024. The outspoken middleweight insisted that it was title rematch or bust following the win over “Borrachinha.”

The Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia will play host to the rematch between Strickland and du Plessis.

