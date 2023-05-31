Randy Couture reacts after Dana White claims Francis Ngannou’s PFL deal makes no sense: “I just turned it off”

By Cole Shelton - May 31, 2023

PFL commentator and UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture didn’t care what Dana White had to say after Francis Ngannou signed with the PFL.

Randy Couture, Dana White

Following UFC Vegas 73, White was asked about Ngannou’s deal when he claimed he didn’t know much about it, but then went on a rant explaining why it doesn’t make sense.

“Based on what I know about the deal, which is not much, it makes no sense to me,” White said after UFC Vegas 73. “You’re going to pay a guy not to fight for a year, and it’s already been like [14] months. He’s fought three times in the last three years. It’s just not what we do here. It’s not what we do. And the day that we released him, I knew exactly what was going to happen. Francis wants to take zero risks, doesn’t want to take any chances, and he obviously didn’t want to take a chance with Jon Jones — and after we saw what happened with Ciryl Gane, I don’t blame him. I think the outcome would’ve been exactly the same, and I’m sure most of you do and I’m sure Francis does too.”

RELATED: PFL founder Donn Davis takes aim at Dana White over his criticism over Francis Ngannou’s contract.

Now, after Dana White’s comments, BJPENN.com asked Randy Couture about what he thought about it and he says he just turned it off as did the higher-ups in the PFL. Couture says that is because they are just focused on themselves and don’t care what other promotions think about them.

“I started watching it and then I just turned it off. That is something I like about Donn Davis and Pete Murray, they are the ones that created this format and his promotion and they don’t care what the other promotions are doing or what they think,” Couture said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “They are doing things right and it doesn’t matter what the other promotions think, we are different. The regular season format, a playoff, and a championship every year are completely different from the WWE model or the prizefighting model that they claim they use. I don’t think it matters honestly, I think we are going to do what we do and we are going to do the best we can.”

As Randy Couture says, all PFL cares about is making themselves the best promotion possible. Adding Francis Ngannou to their roster definitely helps that cause. The former UFC heavyweight champion is expected to make his PFL debut in 2024 against an opponent TBD.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

