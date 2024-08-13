What’s next for Serghei Spivac and Marcin Tybura after UFC Vegas 95?

The UFC was back at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday for a lackluster UFC Vegas 95 card, which was headlined by Serghei Spivac vs. Marcin Tybura at heavyweight.

Heading into the bout, Spivac was looking to avenge his 2020 loss to Tybura. Spivac was coming off a TKO loss to Ciryl Gane which had snapped his three-fight winning streak. Tybura, meanwhile, was coming off a submission win over Tai Tuivasa to return to the win column after a TKO loss to Tom Aspinall.

Ultimately, it was Spivac who won the fight by first-round submission. It was a great performance from ‘The Polar Bear’ and following the win at UFC Vegas 95, here is what I think should be next for the heavyweight fighters involved in the main event.