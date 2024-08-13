What’s next for Serghei Spivac and Marcin Tybura after UFC Vegas 95?
The UFC was back at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday for a lackluster UFC Vegas 95 card, which was headlined by Serghei Spivac vs. Marcin Tybura at heavyweight.
Heading into the bout, Spivac was looking to avenge his 2020 loss to Tybura. Spivac was coming off a TKO loss to Ciryl Gane which had snapped his three-fight winning streak. Tybura, meanwhile, was coming off a submission win over Tai Tuivasa to return to the win column after a TKO loss to Tom Aspinall.
Ultimately, it was Spivac who won the fight by first-round submission. It was a great performance from ‘The Polar Bear’ and following the win at UFC Vegas 95, here is what I think should be next for the heavyweight fighters involved in the main event.
Serghei Spivac
Serghei Spivac avenged his 2020 loss to Tybura with the first-round submission win in his third-straight UFC main event. Spivac looked solid as he got ahold of Tybura’s arm early and got the armbar victory. The win allows Spivac to remain in the title picture at heavyweight.
Spivac will now be ranked eighth at heavyweight and should get someone ranked ahead of him next time out. A logical matchup is to face Jailton Almeida, who is ranked one spot ahead of him. The fight could serve as a Fight Night main event with the winner likely getting a top-five opponent next time out.
Marcin Tybura
Marcin Tybura suffered a first-round submission loss to Serghei Spivac which halts his run towards the top of the division.
Tybura still remains a contender at heavyweight, due to the strength of the division, and still is a relatively big name which allows him to headline a card. One fight that makes sense is Curtis Blaydes, as both are coming off disappointing losses and the winner will get right back in the title picture while the loser is likely done as a contender at heavyweight.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Marcin Tybura Sergei Spivac UFC