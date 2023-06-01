Sean Strickland explains why he’s fighting “no name” Abus Magomedov: “UFC, that’s f****d up”

By Cole Shelton - June 1, 2023

Sean Strickland has opened up on why he is fighting unranked Abus Magomedov in the main event of a Fight Night card on July 1.

Sean Strickland

Strickland is coming off a decision win over Nassourdine Imavov and is currently ranked seventh at 185lbs. However, his next bout will come against the unranked fighter who has just one fight and win inside of the Octagon. When he was offered Magomedov, Strickland says he had no idea who he was and thought he was a no-name.

“(The UFC was like) I’m gonna f**k you with this guy with this no name,” Strickland said to Helen Yee.

According to Sean Strickland, he says the UFC basically gave him no choice but to accept this fight or he wasn’t going to fight for a long time. He also says the pay was a nice bonus for taking the fight.

RELATED: Sean Strickland believes he should be fighting Israel Adesanya next.

“So, here’s the thing, you guys, I’m gonna f*****g speak straight with you. I always do, I’m honest. I try to be unless I’m trying to sleep with you. But I’m gonna speak straight with you guys cause I’m not trying to f**k you guys,” Strickland continued. “The UFC came to me, and they said, Sean, we asked a couple top 10 guys, they said no. The UFC asked them, they said no. So, they said, we’re gonna be benching you for like six to eight months until somebody opens up or you fight this guy. And I said, UFC, that’s f****d up, but I’d like to fight, I like to make money. So, I said yes and that’s here we are.”

Although Strickland wasn’t too familiar with Magomedov, at the end of the day, it is a fistfight that he likes to partake in. But the UFC did threaten to bench him should he not take this fight, which likely played a role in him taking it.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Belal Muhammad, Conor McGregor, UFC

Belal Muhammad sees similarities between Khamzat Chimaev and Conor McGregor: “He wants the attention”

Susan Cox - June 1, 2023
Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier disagrees with Justin Gaethje’s assessment that the BMF belt is stupid: “I like it”

Susan Cox - June 1, 2023

Dustin Poirier disagrees with Justin Gaethje’s assessment that the ‘BMF’ belt is stupid.

Daniel Cormier, UFC
The Ultimate Fighter

Daniel Cormier shares his picks for Top 5 contestants in TUF history

Susan Cox - June 1, 2023

Daniel Cormier is sharing his picks for the Top 5 contestants in TUF history.

Mackenzie Dern, Angela Hill, UFC Vegas 73, UFC
UFC

Mackenzie Dern details how she utilized her personal struggles as motivation in win over Angela Hill: “I was unleashing anger”

Susan Cox - June 1, 2023

Mackenzie Dern is detailing how she utilized her personal struggles as motivation in last month’s win over Angela Hill.

Colby Covington
Conor McGregor

Colby Covington hopes to lineup a fight with Conor McGregor after dethroning Leon Edwards: “I have nothing but respect and admiration”

Harry Kettle - June 1, 2023

Colby Covington has expressed interest in a potential fight with Conor McGregor if he’s able to get past Leon Edwards.

Francis Ngannou, UFC

Chael Sonnen discusses the UFC’s heavyweight landscape following Francis Ngannou’s departure to PFL: “Francis has never drawn”

Harry Kettle - June 1, 2023
Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler says the UFC cut out his reply to Conor McGregor in viral “You’ll do what you're told” clip on TUF 31

Harry Kettle - June 1, 2023

Michael Chandler has claimed that the UFC cut out his reply to Conor McGregor during their opening exchange on The Ultimate Fighter.

Francis Ngannou, UFC 270, Ciryl Gane
Francis Ngannou

Coach shares incredible story of Francis Ngannou defying the odds in UFC title fight with Ciryl Gane: “There’s a certain profoundness in having the courage to step off that cliff”

Harry Kettle - June 1, 2023

Coach Dewey Cooper has taken a look back at Francis Ngannou’s title triumph over Ciryl Gane back at UFC 270.

Jim Miller
Jim Miller

Jim Miller admits he is surprised that Jared Gordon accepted a fight with him at UFC Vegas 74 after being knocked out in April

Cole Shelton - May 31, 2023

Jim Miller says he was close to not fighting at UFC Vegas 74.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 287, UFC
Kai Kara-France

Kai Kara-France calls Israel Adesanya's KO win over Alex Pereira "one of the biggest sporting moments of our generation"

Cole Shelton - May 31, 2023

Kai Kara-France says Israel Adesanya’s KO win over Alex Pereira will go down as one of the biggest moments in sports history.