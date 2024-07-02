Jan Blachowicz calls out Alex Pereira after UFC 303: “I’ve never lost a rematch!”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz wants to be the one to put a stop to Alex Pereira’s title reign.

Pereira defeated Jiří Procházka by head kick knockout in their short-notice UFC 303 headliner on Saturday in Las Vegas. Seven months after their first fight, Pereira and Procházka were called upon to save UFC 303 after Conor McGregor’s withdrawal due to injury.

Pereira’s latest victory was his second successful UFC light heavyweight title defense. The win also moved him up to No. 2 in the UFC’s latest pound-for-pound rankings.

Blachowicz gave Pereira the toughest test of his UFC light heavyweight tenure at UFC 291. Pereira won by split decision in a hard-fought, three-round battle.

Blachowicz hasn’t fought since the loss to Pereira, and Pereira has captured the division’s crown in that timeframe. The former titleholder thinks a rematch with Pereira makes a lot of sense, and he’s promising to start a second reign atop the division.