Jan Blachowicz calls out Alex Pereira after UFC 303: “I’ve never lost a rematch!”

By Curtis Calhoun - July 2, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz wants to be the one to put a stop to Alex Pereira’s title reign.

Jan Blachowicz, Alex Pereira

Pereira defeated Jiří Procházka by head kick knockout in their short-notice UFC 303 headliner on Saturday in Las Vegas. Seven months after their first fight, Pereira and Procházka were called upon to save UFC 303 after Conor McGregor’s withdrawal due to injury.

Pereira’s latest victory was his second successful UFC light heavyweight title defense. The win also moved him up to No. 2 in the UFC’s latest pound-for-pound rankings.

Blachowicz gave Pereira the toughest test of his UFC light heavyweight tenure at UFC 291. Pereira won by split decision in a hard-fought, three-round battle.

Blachowicz hasn’t fought since the loss to Pereira, and Pereira has captured the division’s crown in that timeframe. The former titleholder thinks a rematch with Pereira makes a lot of sense, and he’s promising to start a second reign atop the division.

Jan Blachowicz targets Alex Pereira for LHW rematch

In a recent tweet, Blachowicz alluded to running it back with Pereira after UFC 303.

“I’ve never lost a rematch. And I won’t,” Blachowicz tweeted.

As of this writing, Pereira hasn’t responded to Blachowicz’s tweet.

Pereira is likely to face the surging Magomed Ankalaev for his next UFC light heavyweight title defense, although nothing has been formally announced by the promotion. Ankalaev defeated Johnny Walker earlier this year and fought to a draw against Blachowicz for the then-vacant belt at UFC 282.

A timeframe for Blachowicz’s return is uncertain as of this writing. He’s dealt with some health issues during his hiatus which have delayed his UFC comeback.

Blachowicz defeated Dominick Reyes for the then-vacant belt at UFC 253, before defending the title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 259. He lost to Pereira’s mentor, Glover Teixeira, for the belt at UFC 267.

Blachowicz could potentially get a second chance at Pereira soon. But for now, the Polish brawler will likely have to earn at least one win to get back into the title mix.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jan Blachowicz UFC

Related

Sean Strickland

WATCH | Sean Strickland mauls former NAVY seal who challenged him to a sparring session

Josh Evanoff - July 2, 2024
Adrian Yanez, Payton Talbott
UFC

Adrian Yanez responds to Payton Talbott's viral callout at UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - July 2, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Adrian Yanez has answered unbeaten prospect Payton Talbott’s recent callout at UFC 303.

Nick Diaz

Colby Covington claims Nick Diaz 'dodged' a fight against him: "He was scared to fight me"

Josh Evanoff - July 2, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington claims Nick Diaz turned down a fight against him.

Jorge Masvidal, Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Jorge Masvidal eyes rematch with Stephen Thompson for UFC return: "Put it on for the fans"

Josh Evanoff - July 2, 2024

When Jorge Masvidal returns to the UFC, he wants a rematch with Stephen Thompson.

Conor McGregor, Alex Pereira
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor shows respect to Alex Pereira after UFC 303 win: "Real recognize real"

Josh Evanoff - July 2, 2024

Conor McGregor has nothing but respect for UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Rafael dos Anjos, Michael Chandler

Rafael dos Anjos becomes the latest to criticize Michael Chandler for waiting for Conor McGregor: "There is no price on a belt"

Curtis Calhoun - July 2, 2024
Amir Albazi
UFC

Amir Albazi calls out surging UFC flyweight for potential No. 1 contender fight

Curtis Calhoun - July 2, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Amir Albazi wants to take on one of the division’s most exciting talents for his planned Octagon comeback.

Islam Makhachev and Michael Chandler
UFC

Islam Makhachev shoots down the idea of fighting Michael Chandler next: “You are unreliable dude”

Susan Cox - July 2, 2024

Islam Makhachev is shooting down the idea of fighting Michael Chandler next.

Colby Covington and Charles Oliveira
Colby Covington

Colby Covington continues to call for a fight with Charles Oliveira

Harry Kettle - July 2, 2024

Controversial UFC star Colby Covington has made it clear that he’s interested in a showdown with Charles Oliveira.

Francis Ngannou and Eric Nicksick
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou's head coach provides an update on his MMA return

Harry Kettle - July 2, 2024

Francis Ngannou’s head coach Eric Nicksick has provided an update regarding his return to mixed martial arts.