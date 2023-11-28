Video | Sean Strickland confronts suspected car thief with gun in hand

Sean Strickland confronted a suspected car thief.

Strickland (28-5 MMA) is preparing to defend his UFC middleweight belt against the #2-ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) this coming January 20th at UFC 297, which is taking place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

Strickland, 32, has 3 consecutive wins in a row coming into UFC 297. Most recently defeating Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA) by unanimous decision this past September at UFC 293.

Du Plessis, 29, is sporting 8 wins in a row, his latest TKO victory coming against Robert Whittaker (24-7 MMA) this past July at UFC 290.

However, first things first. ‘Tarzan’ watched a vehicle enter the driveway at his home in Las Vegas, as seen on his Ring Camera, and the fighter went into action to confront the trespasser.

Sean Strickland, gun in hand, took to ‘Instagram‘ with a video of the incident and the following commentary:

‘POV:When someone tries to break into my house’

“Here’s what I know: The guy was drunk stomping out a girl, a security guard seen it, he jumped in his car and drove off. Security followed him, hit a curb, completely shredded his tire, drove on the rim for awhile then jumped out and tried to hide at my house. I initially thought he was stealing my car. He was arrested.”

The video footage shows a man walking onto Strickland’s driveway and crouching down between two parked cars. In the next frame, we see Strickland exiting his home and walking purposefully towards the driveway. Another man in a red shirt joins Strickland as the pair move to confront the trespasser, who has moved to the street in an attempt to flee. Strickland walks in front of the man, shoves him to the ground, and while pointing a gun at him tells him to ‘sit the f*ck down’.

Sean Strickland also commented concerning the trespasser:

“Also a very nice guy….”

And now the focus will go back to defending his middleweight title against ‘Stillknocks’ in the new year.

Who are you picking to emerge victorious at UFC 297?

