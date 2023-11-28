Colby Covington sends a warning to Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 296: “You’re going back to the UK empty handed junior”

Colby Covington has sent a warning to Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 296.

UFC 296 takes place on Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Headlining the event is a welterweight title fight between the current champion, Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) and former interim champion Colby Covington (17-3 MMA).

Covington, 35, is two for two coming into his match-up with Edwards. ‘Chaos’ last fought and defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) by unanimous decision in March of 2022. Despite the layoff, Covington is certain he will defeat ‘Rocky’ come December 16th.

Edwards, 32, last fought and defeated Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) by majority decision in March of this year at UFC 286. It was a trilogy fight between the two, with Edwards successfully defending his welterweight belt.

Covington, took to Instagram with an intense training video directed at Edwards saying:

“UFC 296. Tick Tock Leon. Three weeks to go. Everybody knows you didn’t want this fight. But just like the English, who didn’t want to give us our freedom. We took it. And December 16th is no different. I’m taking the belt back to America. And you’re going back to the UK empty handed junior. See you soon.”

It’s true that Edwards wasn’t keen on a fight with Covington, he spoke on ‘The MMA Hour’ last March advising:

“He’s (Covington) getting rewarded for not taking fights. When it was me, I got removed from the rankings. So this Dana White privilege is definitely real.”

But alas, the fight is happening, and Edwards will take to the cage to defend his title against the ‘privileged’ Colby Covington.

