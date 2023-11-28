Colby Covington sends a warning to Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 296: “You’re going back to the UK empty handed junior”

By Susan Cox - November 27, 2023

Colby Covington has sent a warning to Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 296.

Colby Covington and Leon Edwards

UFC 296 takes place on Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Headlining the event is a welterweight title fight between the current champion, Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) and former interim champion Colby Covington (17-3 MMA).

Covington, 35, is two for two coming into his match-up with Edwards. ‘Chaos’ last fought and defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) by unanimous decision in March of 2022. Despite the layoff, Covington is certain he will defeat ‘Rocky’ come December 16th.

Edwards, 32, last fought and defeated Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) by majority decision in March of this year at UFC 286. It was a trilogy fight between the two, with Edwards successfully defending his welterweight belt.

Covington, took to Instagram with an intense training video directed at Edwards saying:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by colbycovington (@colbycovmma)

“UFC 296. Tick Tock Leon. Three weeks to go. Everybody knows you didn’t want this fight. But just like the English, who didn’t want to give us our freedom. We took it. And December 16th is no different. I’m taking the belt back to America. And you’re going back to the UK empty handed junior. See you soon.”

It’s true that Edwards wasn’t keen on a fight with Covington, he spoke on ‘The MMA Hour’ last March advising:

“He’s (Covington) getting rewarded for not taking fights. When it was me, I got removed from the rankings. So this Dana White privilege is definitely real.”

But alas, the fight is happening, and Edwards will take to the cage to defend his title against the ‘privileged’ Colby Covington.

Are you looking forward to seeing the return of Colby Covington to fight Leon Edwards in the Octagon next month? Who will you be putting your money on?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Leon Edwards UFC UFC 296

Related

Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson

Paddy Pimblett hoping for Tony Ferguson-Anthony Pettis type of "war" against 'El Cucuy' at UFC 296

Cole Shelton - November 27, 2023
Michael 'Venom' Page
UFC

Michael 'Venom' Page says he's "flirting" with the UFC amid free agency rumors: "See those dream fights happen"

Josh Evanoff - November 27, 2023

Former Bellator title challenger Michael ‘Venom’ Page isn’t signed to the UFC, yet.

Paddy Pimblett, Tony Ferguson and David Goggins
Tony Ferguson

Paddy Pimblett slams Tony Ferguson's "f*cking stupid" training with David Goggins

Josh Evanoff - November 27, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett isn’t a fan of Tony Ferguson’s recent training.

Manon Fiorot and Erin Blanchfield
Manon Fiorot

Erin Blanchfield hoping for potential interim title fight with Manon Fiorot: "I should definitely get a title next"

Josh Evanoff - November 27, 2023

Erin Blanchfield believes a UFC interim title bout with Manon Fiorot might be on the table.

Tom Aspinall and Stipe Miocic
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall explains why he wants Stipe Miocic next

Cole Shelton - November 27, 2023

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is hoping to fight Stipe Miocic next.

Shara Magomedov

Marvin Vettori accepts challenge from “pirate guy” Shara Magomedov: “Be careful what you wish for”

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2023
Tony Ferguson
UFC

Tony Ferguson avoids DUI charge, receives probation for reckless driving plea

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2023

Tony Ferguson’s DUI charge has reportedly been dismissed, and he will instead receive probation for a reckless driving plea.

Aljamain Sterling posing
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley casts doubt on Aljamain Sterling moving up to featherweight: “He’s insecure”

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has cast doubt on Aljamain Sterling’s longevity at featherweight.

Paulo Costa
UFC

Former title challenger Paulo Costa hints he will return to the Octagon at UFC 297

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2023

Former UFC title challenger Paulo Costa has hinted that he will make his return to the Octagon at UFC 297 next year.

Chris Curtis
UFC

Chris Curtis explains why he deleted his Twitter account: “The reality is that MMA fans come in two very distinct camps”

Fernando Quiles - November 26, 2023

Chris Curtis has an explanation for his exit on the Twitter/X platform.