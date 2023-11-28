Michael Bisping explains why he’s picking Anthony Smith to defeat Khalil Rountree on short notice

Michael Bisping is explaining why he’s picking Anthony Smith to defeat Khalil Rountree on short notice.

It was to be Khalil Rountree (13-5 MMA) vs Azamat Murzakanov (13-0 MMA) in a light heavyweight bout this coming Saturday, December 2nd.

The undefeated Murzakanov, 34, withdrew from the fight due to illness.

Stepping up to take Murzakanov’s place is Anthony Smith (37-18 MMA) who will fight Khalil Rountree in the co-main event one week later at UFC Vegas 83 on Saturday, December 9th at the UFC Apex, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Smith, 35, has won two of his last four fights in the Octagon, his most recent victory coming against Ryan Spann (21-9 MMA) this past August.

Rountree, 33, is sporting four victories in a row coming into his December 9th fight with ‘Lionheart‘. ‘The War Horse’ most recently defeated Chris Daukaus (12-7 MMA) by TKO in August.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on the upcoming bout:

“He’s rolling the dice, he’s daring to be great, he’s stepping up on short notice. Khalil Rountree is the real deal. He’s a tough guy. He’s got big power.”

Continuing Michael Bisping said:

“You’ve got to favor Anthony in that. He’s fought better competition, he’s been around longer, he’s got bags of experience. I think striking wise, he can more than handle himself on the feet against Khalil.”

Concluding the 44-year-old commentator said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“In the grappling department, I think Anthony is leaps and bounds ahead of him. But hey, it’s a fight. He’s stepping up on short notice. I’m assuming he’s been in the gym, and he’s been training otherwise he wouldn’t do it. Anthony takes his career very seriously.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping that Anthony Smith will have the advantage coming into UFC Vegas 83?

