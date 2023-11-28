Michael Bisping explains why he’s picking Anthony Smith to defeat Khalil Rountree on short notice

By Susan Cox - November 27, 2023

Michael Bisping is explaining why he’s picking Anthony Smith to defeat Khalil Rountree on short notice.

Michael Bisping, Anthony Smith, UFC

It was to be Khalil Rountree (13-5 MMA) vs Azamat Murzakanov (13-0 MMA) in a light heavyweight bout this coming Saturday, December 2nd.

The undefeated Murzakanov, 34, withdrew from the fight due to illness.

Stepping up to take Murzakanov’s place is Anthony Smith (37-18 MMA) who will fight Khalil Rountree in the co-main event one week later at UFC Vegas 83 on Saturday, December 9th at the UFC Apex, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Smith, 35, has won two of his last four fights in the Octagon, his most recent victory coming against Ryan Spann (21-9 MMA) this past August.

Rountree, 33, is sporting four victories in a row coming into his December 9th fight with ‘Lionheart‘. ‘The War Horse’ most recently defeated Chris Daukaus (12-7 MMA) by TKO in August.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on the upcoming bout:

“He’s rolling the dice, he’s daring to be great, he’s stepping up on short notice. Khalil Rountree is the real deal. He’s a tough guy. He’s got big power.”

Continuing Michael Bisping said:

“You’ve got to favor Anthony in that. He’s fought better competition, he’s been around longer, he’s got bags of experience. I think striking wise, he can more than handle himself on the feet against Khalil.”

Concluding the 44-year-old commentator said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“In the grappling department, I think Anthony is leaps and bounds ahead of him. But hey, it’s a fight. He’s stepping up on short notice. I’m assuming he’s been in the gym, and he’s been training otherwise he wouldn’t do it. Anthony takes his career very seriously.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping that Anthony Smith will have the advantage coming into UFC Vegas 83?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Smith Michael Bisping UFC

Related

Sean Strickland, Gun, Car Thief, UFC

Video | Sean Strickland confronts suspected car thief with gun in hand

Susan Cox - November 27, 2023
Colby Covington and Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Colby Covington sends a warning to Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 296: “You’re going back to the UK empty handed junior”

Susan Cox - November 27, 2023

Colby Covington has sent a warning to Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 296.

Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Paddy Pimblett hoping for Tony Ferguson-Anthony Pettis type of "war" against 'El Cucuy' at UFC 296

Cole Shelton - November 27, 2023

Paddy Pimblett is hoping for a war against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

Michael 'Venom' Page
UFC

Michael 'Venom' Page says he's "flirting" with the UFC amid free agency rumors: "See those dream fights happen"

Josh Evanoff - November 27, 2023

Former Bellator title challenger Michael ‘Venom’ Page isn’t signed to the UFC, yet.

Paddy Pimblett, Tony Ferguson and David Goggins
Tony Ferguson

Paddy Pimblett slams Tony Ferguson's "f*cking stupid" training with David Goggins

Josh Evanoff - November 27, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett isn’t a fan of Tony Ferguson’s recent training.

Manon Fiorot and Erin Blanchfield

Erin Blanchfield hoping for potential interim title fight with Manon Fiorot: "I should definitely get a title next"

Josh Evanoff - November 27, 2023
Tom Aspinall and Stipe Miocic
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall explains why he wants Stipe Miocic next

Cole Shelton - November 27, 2023

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is hoping to fight Stipe Miocic next.

Shara Magomedov
UFC

Marvin Vettori accepts challenge from “pirate guy” Shara Magomedov: “Be careful what you wish for”

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2023

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori has seemingly accepted a challenge from Shara Magomedov, the man he calls “pirate guy.”

Tony Ferguson
UFC

Tony Ferguson avoids DUI charge, receives probation for reckless driving plea

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2023

Tony Ferguson’s DUI charge has reportedly been dismissed, and he will instead receive probation for a reckless driving plea.

Aljamain Sterling posing
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley casts doubt on Aljamain Sterling moving up to featherweight: “He’s insecure”

Harry Kettle - November 27, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has cast doubt on Aljamain Sterling’s longevity at featherweight.