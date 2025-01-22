Sean Strickland sends expletive-laden challenge to Dricus du Plessis, UFC champion responds

Sean Strickland Wants Dricus du Plessis to Avoid Grappling at UFC 312

In a new clip posted on Full Violence, Sean Strickland suggested that he and Dricus du Plessis agree to ditch grappling for their upcoming rematch.

🚨 Sean Strickland wants to make a stand and bang pact with DDP. No takedowns. No grappling. Just striking. Collection goes live tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/n6yvhNq8tW — Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) January 22, 2025

“Listen Dutchman, I’m going to need you to be a f*cking man,” Strickland said. “I’m gonna need you to stand up, not go to your knees, and we’re gonna need to strike like men. I know you like to wrestle and you like to f*cking choke people out and do some g*y sh*t, dude, but I’ll make a pact with you, you make a pact with me that we f*cking stand up like f*cking men and we settle this sh*t like men.”

It didn’t take long for du Plessis to catch wind of Strickland’s proposal, which has been shut down.

There are no pacts between Lions and men https://t.co/oLxMPwgqIq — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) January 22, 2025

“There are no pacts between Lions and men.”

Following his first clash with Strickland, du Plessis had a successful title defense against Israel Adesanya, submitting him in the fourth round. As for Strickland, he earned a split decision victory over Paulo Costa. The general consensus is that the one judge who scored the fight in favor of Costa had an egregious score total.