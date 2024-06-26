Robert Whittaker explains why he won’t serve as the backup fighter at UFC 305

By Cole Shelton - June 26, 2024

Robert Whittaker says he won’t be the backup fighter for the middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

Robert Whittaker

Du Plessis is set to defend his middleweight title for the first time against Adesaya at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia in a highly-anticipated bout. Following Whitatker’s first-round knockout win over Ikram Aliskerov, many thought he should be the backup fighter.

However, Robert Whittaker says that won’t be happening as he says he isn’t a replacement fighter.

“I’m no one’s replacement. I’m a main event fighter, when I fight one of those guys, fight for the gold or fight anyone, I’m a main event guy. I’m going to put them in my sights and prepare appropriately and I’ll go hunting,” Robert Whittaker said on The MMA Hour.

When asked if that means he’s ruling himself out of being the backup fighter, Whittaker confirmed that is the case. He also says he plans on attending the event as a fan with his kids, as he could see his next opponent up close.

“I’ll be there, but I’m going to take my kids to their first UFC fight,” Whittaker added.

Of course, Whittaker has fought both Adesanya and Du Plessis, but he has yet to beat either of them. So, ‘The Reaper’ says he would like a full camp to prepare for either guy as if he loses to either again, that could be his final crack at them or the belt.

With Robert Whittaker turning the backup role down, it’s unclear if the UFC will look to another middleweight for the role, or have no backup fighter at UFC 305.

Whittaker, as mentioned, is coming off the first-round knockout win over Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia to extend his win streak to two. With the win, Whittaker is now 26-7 as a pro and on a two-fight winning streak as he beat Paulo Costa by decision earlier this year.

