UFC legend thinks Sean Strickland has fire lit under him going into UFC 312 rematch with Dricus du Plessis: ‘That care meter went through the roof’

By Fernando Quiles - December 12, 2024

Chael Sonnen believes that Sean Strickland has a fire lit under him going into UFC 312.

Sean Strickland

Strickland will get a chance to reclaim the UFC Middleweight Championship when he challenges Dricus du Plessis on February 8th. In their first meeting earlier this year, du Plessis clinched a split decision win to take home the 185-pound gold. It was a competitive fight, but Sonnen feels Strickland didn’t exactly care about being a world champion.

After losing to du Plessis, Sonnen feels it has served as a wakeup call for the former UFC champion.

Chael Sonnen Thinks Sean Strickland Cares Far More About UFC Title Than Ever Before

During a recent edition of ESPN’s “Good Guy/Bad Guy” show with Daniel Cormier, Chael Sonnen expressed his belief that Sean Strickland wasn’t at his best mentally when he first fought Dricus du Plessis (h/t MMAJunkie).

“As a matter of fact, I’m not sure Sean didn’t lose all five rounds on my scorecard. Very close, real tight, but at the end of it, if you got to go a 10-9, I’m not sure I didn’t give them all to Dricus. The only reason I’m saying this is I don’t want Sean to necessarily fall for what he’s believing. I want him to study this guy, I want him to have a different game plan for this guy, I want him to really take Dricus serious.”

Sonnen went on to say that he thinks Strickland will have a better showing in the rematch with du Plessis.

“I do believe, Sean Strickland, when he was the champion of the world, did not care, or at least that’s what he was saying,” Sonnen continued. “The moment he lost that belt, boy that care meter went through the roof. And I do believe Sean is going to fight better trying to re-gain something than to defend something. That’s my own belief, but that’s the fight to make. Winner draws in (Khamzat) Chimaev, I can drink to that.”

While Khamzat Chimaev is waiting in the wings, neither Strickland or du Plessis can afford to look past UFC 312 given how close their first encounter was. Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on the UFC 312 card.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Chael Sonnen Sean Strickland

