Rafael dos Anjos releases statement after suffering knee injury at UFC 308: “I’m not done yet, I’ll be back soon”

By Harry Kettle - October 28, 2024

UFC veteran Rafael dos Anjos has defiantly said that he will be back despite the knee injury he suffered at UFC 308.

Geoff Neal, Rafael dos Anjos

Last weekend, Rafael dos Anjos suffered a devastating setback at UFC 308. After just 90 seconds of his fight against Geoff Neal, he suffered a knee injury that rendered him unavailable to continue in the bout. Therefore, he lost via TKO, which served as his third straight loss and his fourth in five inside the Octagon.

RELATED: UFC 308 Results: Geoff Neal TKO's Rafael dos Anjos

Given that he’s now 40 years of age, many have been left to wonder what’s next for Rafael dos Anjos. He’s a true legend of the sport and a former champion, but time isn’t on his side.

In a brief statement released on social media, dos Anjos made it crystal clear that he isn’t thinking about retirement right now.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rafael Dos Anjos (@rdosanjosmma)

dos Anjos issues statement

“Thank you all fight fans for the support, sorry I let you guys down. Definitely it was not how I want to celebrate my 40th birthday, it was a tough loss. During my whole UFC career it’s my second time been hospitalized after a fight, it make me feel blessed, it could been worse, it’s a tough game. Time to heal up, enjoy the family. I’m not done yet, I’ll be back soon. God bless you all. I’ll keep you guys updated on my stories.”

Hopefully, regardless of what happens next in his career, he’s able to heal up 100%.

What are your favorite memories from the career of Rafael dos Anjos? Do you believe it’s wise for him to try and return to the cage after an injury like this? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Rafael dos Anjos

