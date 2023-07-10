Sean Strickland says “there’s a chance” that he and Ali Abdelaziz will be fist fighting: “I’m really hoping that I see Ali”

Sean Strickland is saying ‘there’s a chance’ that he and Ali Abdelaziz will be fist fighting.

The controversial middleweight, Sean Strickland, claims he still has a score to settle with Ali Abdelaziz following his most recent fight.

Strickland (27-5 MMA) most recently fought and defeated Abus Magomedov (25-5 MMA) via TKO at 4:20 of Round 2 on July 1st at UFC Vegas 76.

‘Tarzan‘ now has 2 wins in a row and has his sights set on challenging for the middleweight title in the near future.

Sean Strickland wants Ali Abdelaziz, who manages Magomedov (as well as a number of other UFC fighters), to know that he’d be happy to get into a fist fight with the 45-year-old manager.

It was Abdelaziz who helped arrange the fight between Magomedov and Strickland.

The UFC middleweight previously expressed his dislike for the infamous Egyptian MMA manager, accusing him of spying on him in the gym prior to the bout with Magomedov and calling him a ‘f**king c*nt” for doing so.

Sean Strickland, speaking with freelance MMA Journalist James Lynch, shared (h/t MMANews):

“(Ali) watched me spar and then next thing you know it’s like ‘Hey, three weeks later we got this guy we want you to fight. There’s a lot of f**ked up s**t you guys, I’m not gonna go into it. (The fight) felt like a little personal… There’s a chance that me and Ali are gonna be fist fighting…I’m really hoping that I see Ali, it’s like ‘Oh Sean you’re a white trash motherf**ker I like you.’ Or, it could be like ‘Hey f**k you Sean.’ Either way man, I hope it’s cool. But if not, I’m always down for a good time.”

As of this writing, the manager Ali Abdelaziz has not responded to the callout for a fist fight with Sean Strickland.

What do you think of Strickland’s latest ramblings on Ali Abdelaziz?

