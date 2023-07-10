Sean Strickland explains why fellow UFC fighter Maycee Barber doesn’t like him: “She got a little bit mad”

Sean Strickland has explained why he doesn’t think fellow UFC fighter Maycee Barber is his biggest fan.

We all know one thing to be true: Sean Strickland loves making waves. His controversial remarks have landed him in hot water more times than we can count, and we don’t expect that trend to stop anytime soon. Dana White doesn’t seem too bothered, but some fans, critics and pundits certainly do. He’s an efficient middleweight contender but beyond that, he also has some controversial views.

As you can imagine, Strickland has more than a few enemies on the UFC roster, too. Some of them are obvious, whereas others are a big strange.

In a recent interview, in which Sean spoke about his most recent bout, something interesting happened.

“[Ali] watched me spar and then next thing you know it’s like ‘Hey, three weeks later we got this guy we want you to fight,’” Strickland told James Lynch. “There’s a lot of f***ed up s*** you guys, I’m not gonna go into it. [The fight] felt like a little personal… There’s a chance that me and Ali are gonna be fist fighting…I’m really hoping that I see Ali, it’s like ‘Oh Sean you’re a white trash motherf***er I like you.’ Or, it could be like ‘Hey f*** you Sean.’ Either way man, I hope it’s cool. But if not, I’m always down for a good time.”