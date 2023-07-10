Conor McGregor claims the return of the BMF title is being lined up specifically for him

Conor McGregor is claiming the return of the BMF title is being lined up specifically for him.

The BMF (Baddest Motherf**ker) title is up for grabs at UFC 291 when Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) takes on Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA) in their much anticipated rematch.

UFC 291 takes place on Saturday, July 29th at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Headlining the event is the lightweight bout between Gaethje and Poirier.

‘The Highlight’ is hot off a majority decision victory over Rafael Fiziev (12-2 MMA) in March of this year at UFC 286.

‘The Diamond’ last fought and defeated Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) by submission in November of last year at UFC 281.

The two fighters previously met in April of 2018 where it was Poirier defeating Gaethje by TKO at 0:33 of round 4. And now they will meet again with the coveted BMF title up for grabs.

Apparently, Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) believes the BMF belt will be coming to him.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, McGregor tweeted:

And don’t think for one second that the bmf belt isn’t being lined up specifically for the Mac Dad.

Little one division twerps. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 9, 2023

Of course Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have a history, they had back-to-back fights in January of 2021 at UFC 257 and in July of the same year at UFC 264. Both battles ended in losses for the Irishman. The two also met way back in September of 2014 where it was McGregor claiming a TKO victory over ‘The Diamond’ at featherweight.

‘Notorious’ has not fought since his TKO loss to Poirier at UFC 264.

It was announced that following his coaching duties at TUF 31, McGregor would get in the Octagon with opposing TUF coach Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) for his much anticipated comeback. The likelihood of it happening this year is minimal as McGregor has yet to enter the USADA testing pool.

What do you think of Conor McGregor’s tweet that the BMF belt is being lined up specifically for him?

