Sean Strickland reveals hilarious plan for middleweight title with UFC 293 win over Israel Adesanya: “If anyone wants it”

By Josh Evanoff - September 5, 2023

Sean Strickland is planning to get some extra cash with an upset win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

Sean Strickland

‘Tarzan’ has been out of the cage since a knockout win over Abus Magomedov earlier this summer. That was Sean Strickland’s second victory in a row, previously defeating Nassourdine Imavov by decision earlier this year. That winning streak was seemingly enough for him to earn a crack at Israel Adesanya.

For his part, ‘The Last Stylebender’ has been out of action since his rematch with Alex Pereira in April. There, Israel Adesanya scored a highlight-reel second-round knockout win to re-earn the middleweight gold he lost to ‘Poatan’. While he was initially expected to face Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 293, it’ll instead be Sean Strickland.

The middleweight title contender previewed the UFC 293 main event in a recent interview. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Sean Strickland was asked how his life might change with a win over Israel Adesanya. There, he responded that much probably won’t change, but that he plans to auction off the UFC title with an upset win.

Sean Strickland

(via Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“Oh, I mean” Sean Strickland stated in the interview when asked how his life will change with a win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. “I’m probably going to auction the motherf*cker off if anyone wants it!”

While Sean Strickland has long called for a title shot, it’s clear he never cared for the title itself. In the build-up to his fight with Israel Adesanya, things have gotten intense between the two. Although, ‘The Last Stylebender’ is currently a massive betting favorite, an upset loss could see his title for sale online.

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about Sean Strickland vs. Israel Adesanya?

