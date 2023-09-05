Eric Nicksick praises Mike Tyson’s involvement in Francis Ngannou training: “You feel the intensity”

By Josh Evanoff - September 5, 2023

Francis Ngannou’s coach Eric Nicksick is happy to have Mike Tyson around for his boxing debut.

Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou

‘The Predator’ is currently slated to face Tyson Fury in his boxing debut in October. ‘The Gypsy King’ is currently the WBC heavyweight champion, and previously defeated names such as Deontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko. Opening up as a massive underdog, Francis Ngannou brought in Mike Tyson to help coach him.

‘Iron Mike’ has never been a full-time coach before, but jumped at the chance to work with Francis Ngannou. Since joining the camp, Mike Tyson has released several videos of himself training the former UFC champion. According to coach Eric Nicksick, his presence is somewhat promotional, but is real.

Francis Ngannou’s longtime coach discussed Mike Tyson’s involvement in a recent interview with SHAK MMA. There, he praised the boxing legend, adding that he obviously isn’t around all the time due to his schedule. However, for the time that he is there, it’s intense, and he pushes ‘The Predator’ hard.

Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson

Image via: @francis_ngannou on X

“It’s more of a promotional angle,” Francis Ngannou’s coach Eric Nicksick stated regarding Mike Tyson’s involvement in camp. “You know anytime you can get Mike involved it’s good. It’s good to have. Mike came in and did some work with him the first two days in Vegas, and then they were just out in LA. Mike got some work with him out there.”

He continued, “Obviously, due to proximity he’s not going to be there full-time and doing a lot of the training. But when you have a guy like Mike, dude it’s an unbelievable experience. It really is. Not even just the wealth of knowledge but the intensity. You feel the intensity when that dude’s in the room. You’re like ‘Holy hell’.”

What do you make of these comments from Eric Nicksick? Have you seen Mike Tyson’s training with Francis Ngannou?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Francis Ngannou Mike Tyson

