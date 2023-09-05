Sean Strickland reveals he punched a citizen for running his “f*****g mouth” in Australia ahead of UFC 293: “Uppercut to his stomach”

Sean Strickland revealed he has already committed assault during his brief stint in Australia.

Strickland is set to headline UFC 293 on Saturday for the middleweight title against Israel Adesanya. He’s a massive underdog but has all the confidence that he can pull off the upset against the “spineless” champion.

Sean Strickland is also going into enemy territory for the fight, as Israel Adesanya hails from New Zealand. With Strickland not being liked, he was walking the streets of Australia when someone started trash-talking him. As he was getting chirped, Strickland says he punched the fan, and warned people that will happen if they want to run their mouth.

“Boom, right in the guts. I’d only been in Australia a day and already I’d committed an assault. Initially, I thought the guy was coming up for a photo. Because anybody who wants a photo, man, I love the fans,” Sean Strickland said to Fox Sports Australia. “But if you wanna come up to me and run your f*****g mouth, I’ll smack you like I smack anybody else. Uppercut to his stomach. Then I walked away. But if I see the guy again, man, no problems… I’ll thank him for not pressing charges.”

RELATED: Jared Cannonier set to be backup fighter for middleweight title fight.

According to Sean Strickland, he says the world has gone to a place where people can run their mouths online without the fear of paying any consequences. However, he hopes that his most recent actions will make people think before speaking their mind.

“We live in a world now where so many people run their mouths online, they run their mouths in person, without any repercussions whatsoever,” Strickland said.

To earn the title shot, Strickland scored a TKO win over Abus Magomesov back in July, and before that beat Nassourdine Imavov by decision.