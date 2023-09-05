UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley claims Marlon Vera is not actually a draw but admits he’s the biggest fight: “Just because of that controversial fight”

By Josh Evanoff - September 5, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley wants to clarify things ahead of a rematch with Marlon Vera.

Sean O'Malley, Marlon Vera

‘Sugar’ is fresh off his championship win last month at UFC 292 over Aljamain Sterling. Scoring a first-round knockout win over ‘Funk Master’, Sean O’Malley quickly became one of the biggest stars in the sport. Following the victory, he made it clear that he needed to get revenge against Marlon Vera.

‘Chito’ fought earlier in the night, scoring a decision win over Pedro Munhoz. Given Dana White’s recent rant against Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili, it appears that Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2 is next. Ahead of the fight, the champion wants to clarify why he called for it.

On the Believe You Me Podcast, Sean O’Malley discussed a potential rematch with Marlon Vera. In the interview, ‘Sugar’ explained that he didn’t believe that the Ecuadorian fighter was a draw, or had much of a name. However, given his 2020 loss to him, he believes it’s the fight that has to be made.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER BELIEVES MERAB DVALISHVILI’S REFUSAL TO FIGHT ALJAMAIN STERLING COULD BE ABOUT MORE THAN JUST FRIENDSHIP

Sean O'Malley reacts to UFC 292 win

Image via: @SugaSeanMMA on Twitter

“Let’s make sure everyone knows, I’m not going after ‘Chito’ because he’s the biggest name, because he doesn’t carry much of a draw – no offense,” Sean O’Malley said on the Believe You Me podcast. “He might be a bigger name than Merab or Cory. If you want to look at someone, how to not emulate your career or sell a fight or anything, follow Cory. He will do a great job at that.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

He continued, “But the only reason the ‘Chito’ fight is such a big deal is just because of that controversial fight. That’s why that fight is big. Chael [Sonnen] did a poll yesterday and it was 50,000 people and 52 percent or whatever it was wanted ‘Chito.’ It’s like, we have got to give the people what they want.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2 next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Marlon Vera Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas slams Manon Fiorot after being dubbed 'too small' after loss: "I dropped your a*s"

Josh Evanoff - September 5, 2023
Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland reveals he punched a citizen for running his "f*****g mouth" in Australia ahead of UFC 293: "Uppercut to his stomach"

Cole Shelton - September 5, 2023

Sean Strickland revealed he has already committed assault during his brief stint in Australia.

Merab-Dvalishvili-Aljamain-Sterling
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier believes Merab Dvalishvili’s refusal to fight Aljamain Sterling could be about more than just friendship

Susan Cox - September 5, 2023

Daniel Cormier believes Merab Dvalishvili’s refusal to fight Aljamain Sterling could be about more than just friendship.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland slams “f**king prostitute” Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 293: “Izzy is the f**king definition of spineless”

Susan Cox - September 5, 2023

Sean Strickland has gone off on Israel Adesanya ahead of their middleweight title fight at UFC 293.

John Makdessi
UFC

John Makdessi plans to be "more aggressive and throw more volume" at UFC 293 to get KO win over Jamie Mullarkey

Cole Shelton - September 5, 2023

John Makdessi will be ending his year-long layoff at UFC 293.

Laura Sanko

Laura Sanko reacts after being named to the commentary team for UFC 293: “Dream come true”

Susan Cox - September 5, 2023
Josh Barnett
Josh Barnett

Josh Barnett offers his services to AEW following CM Punk firing: “If Tony needs someone to keep discipline and sort out conflict”

Susan Cox - September 5, 2023

Former UFC champion Josh Barnett is offering his services to AEW (All Elite Wrestling) following the CM Punk firing.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 138, UFC 293
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 138 with John Makdessi and Chepe Mariscal

Cole Shelton - September 5, 2023

The 138th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 293 this Saturday.

Paulo Costa, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC
Khamzat Chimaev

Israel Adesanya weighs in on the upcoming middleweight fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa: “I might be favoring Khamzat a little bit more”

Harry Kettle - September 5, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa.

Rose Namajunas
Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas issues statement following loss to Manon Fiorot at UFC Paris: “Everybody wants to sh*t on Pat”

Harry Kettle - September 5, 2023

UFC star Rose Namajunas has explained why Trevor Wittman wasn’t in her corner at UFC Paris last weekend.