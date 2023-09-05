UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley claims Marlon Vera is not actually a draw but admits he’s the biggest fight: “Just because of that controversial fight”

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley wants to clarify things ahead of a rematch with Marlon Vera.

‘Sugar’ is fresh off his championship win last month at UFC 292 over Aljamain Sterling. Scoring a first-round knockout win over ‘Funk Master’, Sean O’Malley quickly became one of the biggest stars in the sport. Following the victory, he made it clear that he needed to get revenge against Marlon Vera.

‘Chito’ fought earlier in the night, scoring a decision win over Pedro Munhoz. Given Dana White’s recent rant against Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili, it appears that Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2 is next. Ahead of the fight, the champion wants to clarify why he called for it.

On the Believe You Me Podcast, Sean O’Malley discussed a potential rematch with Marlon Vera. In the interview, ‘Sugar’ explained that he didn’t believe that the Ecuadorian fighter was a draw, or had much of a name. However, given his 2020 loss to him, he believes it’s the fight that has to be made.

“Let’s make sure everyone knows, I’m not going after ‘Chito’ because he’s the biggest name, because he doesn’t carry much of a draw – no offense,” Sean O’Malley said on the Believe You Me podcast. “He might be a bigger name than Merab or Cory. If you want to look at someone, how to not emulate your career or sell a fight or anything, follow Cory. He will do a great job at that.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

He continued, “But the only reason the ‘Chito’ fight is such a big deal is just because of that controversial fight. That’s why that fight is big. Chael [Sonnen] did a poll yesterday and it was 50,000 people and 52 percent or whatever it was wanted ‘Chito.’ It’s like, we have got to give the people what they want.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2 next?