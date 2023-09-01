Israel Adesanya still plans on whooping the ass of “disappointing” Dricus Du Plessis in South Africa: “It would be better if we had it in South Africa”

Israel Adesanya still plans on whooping the ass of ‘disappointing’ Dricus Du Plessis in South Africa.

The rivalry between the two middleweights intensified when Du Plessis made claims to take the title back to Africa as ‘the African fighter in the UFC’ as he still lives and trains there, whereas Adesanya while born in Nigeria, currently resides in New Zealand. Du Plessis’s words and claims put him at the top of Adesanya’s hit list.

While many believed it would be Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) vs Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) at UFC 293, it was not to be, as ‘Stillknocks’ is still recovering from a foot injury he suffered during his fight with Robert Whittaker (24-7 MMA) at UFC 290 this past July.

Ultimately it is now Adesanya vs Sean Strickland (27-5 MMA) in the middleweight main event title fight on Saturday, September 9th at UFC 293, which takes place at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

While appearing on ‘Stake.com’ , Israel Adesanya had this to say about the missed fight with Du Plessis:

“I’m not mad, I’m disappointed. He missed out on his opportunity. That would have been (huge), but again, I think it’s for the greater good. That’s OK. When it happens, it will be one the biggest fights in sporting history. All in due time.”

Continuing Israel Adesanya spoke about the his inevitable battle with Du Plessis saying:

“It could happen in South Africa. It could happen somewhere on the great continent of Africa. It could happen in Nigeria, Morocco, even South Africa — it would be better if we had it in South Africa. I’d like to whoop his ass in his own home country.”

Concluding, ‘The Last Stylebender’ claims he calls the shots (h/t ﻿MMAFighting):

“We’ll see how I feel. We’ll see what’s happening around that time. Dricus shouldn’t have thought he could sit pretty in this division and just hold onto his No. 1 spot. I’ve never done that.”

“I just go for the chances when they’re there. That’s how I fought Anderson Silva. That’s how I fought for the title. You take the chances when they’re there. You don’t wait and hope. So he’ll learn. But we’ll see and I’ll see how I feel, because I call the shots.”

Will you be watching UFC 293? Do you think Israel Adesanya will defeat Sean Strickland and maintain the title?

Are you looking forward to a potential Adesanya vs Du Plessis battle in the cage?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!