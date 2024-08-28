Sean Strickland responds to Machine Gun Kelly’s hostile comments: “Go back to cutting yourself”

By Curtis Calhoun - August 27, 2024

It didn’t take long for former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland to explode at rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s scathing remarks about him.

Sean Strickland, Machine Gun Kelly

A rematch with UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is likely next for Strickland after the former’s successful title defense at UFC 305. Du Plessis earned the title by defeating Strickland at UFC 297 in January.

Strickland bounced back with a largely dominant win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302. He remains steadfast in waiting for a title shot instead of clashing with another top contender.

In the meantime, Strickland is remaining active on social media. He’s accused a prominent MMA manager of sexual assault and has expressed his opinions on various topics in society.

Strickland and Kelly got into a heated altercation during a Power Slap event in February. In light of the incident, Kelly recently called Strickland a “f***ing idiot” and accused the UFC star of racism and homophobic behavior.

Strickland, true to his style, took mere hours to respond.

Sean Strickland goes scorched Earth on Machine Gun Kelly

In a recent tweet, Strickland responded to Kelly’s comments.

“Getting lectured by a guy who drinks blood and wears a purse,” Strickland tweeted. “Dawg you had a mid life crisis and tattooed your entire body. The “the x community of intolerance” yall I’d hang out with you toxic trolls any day over this cunt… Go back to cutting yourself you fucking weirdo.”

As of this writing, Kelly hasn’t addressed Strickland’s latest tweet.

Strickland has developed into a UFC fan favorite since a win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. He’s also defeated the likes of Jack Hermansson, Uriah Hall, and Abus Magomedov during his UFC tenure.

If Strickland and Kelly come face-to-face at either an upcoming UFC or Power Slap event, it likely won’t be a cordial interaction. Dana White and the UFC brass will be on high alert if these two are in the same vicinity.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

