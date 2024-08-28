Sean Strickland responds to Machine Gun Kelly’s hostile comments: “Go back to cutting yourself”

It didn’t take long for former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland to explode at rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s scathing remarks about him.

A rematch with UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is likely next for Strickland after the former’s successful title defense at UFC 305. Du Plessis earned the title by defeating Strickland at UFC 297 in January.

Strickland bounced back with a largely dominant win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302. He remains steadfast in waiting for a title shot instead of clashing with another top contender.

In the meantime, Strickland is remaining active on social media. He’s accused a prominent MMA manager of sexual assault and has expressed his opinions on various topics in society.

Strickland and Kelly got into a heated altercation during a Power Slap event in February. In light of the incident, Kelly recently called Strickland a “f***ing idiot” and accused the UFC star of racism and homophobic behavior.

Strickland, true to his style, took mere hours to respond.