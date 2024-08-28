Daniel Cormier explains the hidden intent behind Sean O’Malley’s recent KO prediction

By Curtis Calhoun - August 27, 2024

Daniel Cormier believes UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley’s prediction for his fight with Merab Dvalishvili is a possible attempt at mental warfare.

Daniel Cormier, Sean O'Malley

O’Malley and Dvalishvili headline UFC 306 (also known as Riyadh Season’s Noche UFC), in Las Vegas. The September 14th pay-per-view is the first major sporting event held at the Las Vegas Sphere venue.

Ahead of his latest bantamweight title defense, O’Malley isn’t lacking confidence against the surging Dvalishvili. He’s forecasted a brutal, early-round knockout against Dvalishvili when they clash in the Octagon.

Cormier believes O’Malley’s prediction might be an attempt to irk Dvalishvili, as he has repeatedly accomplished.

Daniel Cormier hints that Sean O’Malley’s UFC 306 prediction might be calculated

In a recent reaction video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cormier explained why O’Malley’s prediction might be calculated.

“This young man has managed to not only become a champion but to become a star. And part of it is the ‘I don’t really care’ type of attitude,” Cormier said. “You see it in his fights. But when you talk about him and Merab, when he’s saying he’s going to knock him out very early. When looking into the details of the fight, there can be some opportunities for that to happen. Because do you remember when Merab fought Marlon Moraes? He was hurt very badly, very early, and he was able to recover…Sean O’Malley sees that, and goes ‘There’s no way that you survive what I hit you with, if you allow me to hit you in that way’…

“The way it comes off to the opponent, probably would feel disrespectful,” Cormier continued. “Merab Dvalishvili is probably sitting there pissed off, because we’ve seen him. We’ve seen Merab and we’ve seen Merab in normal interactions and disrespect, is not something he takes kindly to…he doesn’t like that. So when O’Malley says things like that, I’m pretty sure he’s stewing. But he also has to recognize that these are the games that guys that understand fighting, that want to play the mind game with you, that really are like Sean O’Malley or Conor McGregor. Them being able to frustrate you is a win for them. Because if you get frustrated, and you start to make a mistake, especially with the way you fight naturally, you may find yourself in some real issues.”

O’Malley last defended the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 299 against Marlon Vera. Dvalishvili earned the title shot with a win over Henry Cejudo in February.

