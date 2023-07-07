Sean Strickland responds after being told to “carry yourself with class” by UFC announcer Bruce Buffer

Sean Strickland is responding after being told to ‘carry yourself with class’ by UFC announcer Bruce Buffer.

It was just last Saturday, July 1st that Sean Strickland (27-5 MMA) defeated Abus Magomedov (25-5 MMA) via TKO in the main event. That win moved Strickland to #7 in the UFC middleweight rankings.

Sean Strickland likes to make headlines, and not in a good way. Controversy usually follows ‘Tarzan’, much of it from his own doing. A recent example of his controversial undertakings, leading up to his battle with Magomedov, Strickland suggested that women be ‘put back in the kitchen’ and give up their right to vote in order to get the country back on track.

Octagon announcer Buffer took to social media with a message for Sean Strickland:

“I said it earlier. Handle yourself with class, right? I have nothing against Sean. He hasn’t said anything bad to me. Somebody said something to me to my face, then they have to deal with it. I have to deal with it and I’ll deal with it the way I see fit, right? Don’t talk bad to me. Don’t talk down to me. Don’t put your hands on me. Okay? Sean handles himself the way he handles himself. I say, Sean, check yourself before you wreck yourself.”

Well, Strickland, 32, took notice of Bruce Buffer’s message and responded via ‘Twitter‘ saying:

Bruce Buffer

“Bruce Buffer “Sean carry yourself with class” More delusional from the entertainment industry, self importance is the marker of fame.. I take my clothes off and bleed for the amusement of people. I understand what I am… I don’t think you understand what you are…”

As for what is next for Strickland – at the post fight press conference he announced:

“I want the title.”

Well, in order for Strickland to get the title, he would have to fight the current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA).

Would you like to see Strickland vs Adesanya next? Who do you think would be the victor?

