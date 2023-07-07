Grant Dawson expects to face winner of Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker after one-sided victory over Damir Ismagulov

By Cole Shelton - July 7, 2023

Grant Dawson knows he sent a message to the lightweight division with his win over Damir Imsagulov.

Grant Dawson

Dawson was taking on Ismagulov in the co-main event, and the ATT fighter dominated Ismagulov over all three rounds to get the decision win. Although Grant Dawson wanted the stoppage win, he says he is happy with his performance as he dominated Ismagulov more than Arman Tsarukayn did.

“Any type of performance that comes with a win at this level, you have to be happy with it,” Dawson said to BJPENN.com. “Obviously, there are things I can do better. I am going to work on my rear-naked choke setups and finishes, as I was in a good spot, but I couldn’t get the finish. However, I am very happy with the win.”

With the one-sided win, Grant Dawson jumped five spots and is now ranked 10th at lightweight. Although he is ranked 10th, Dawson expects to fight below him again. However, he has been told he will likely face the winner of Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker next time out, which are fights he is excited about.

“I definitely think it puts me in a fight within the top-11. I’ve been told that the next fight is most likely going to be the winner of Jalin Turner and Dan Hooker, so that is where my mindset is right now,” Grant Dawson said. “I think if I can duplicate this type of performance against someone like Jalin Turner who has fought high-level competitions, it propels me into a fight that could get me a title shot. This is what it is all about for me. I’m ready to go whoever I have to get through to get the belt wrapped around my waist.”

Grant Dawson expects Turner to beat Hooker

Although Grant Dawson thinks Jalin Turner beats Dan Hooker at UFC 290, he is rooting for the Kiwi as he says it is the easier fight and the more high-profile matchup.

“I would prefer to fight Hooker because he is a bigger name and an easier fight. But, I expect Turner to win. He is basically a similar fighter to Hooker but is younger and more athletic and stronger,” Dawson said. “Although I am expecting Turner to win, I do hope Hooker wins because a win over it him helps my name a lot more… Man, Jalin Turner is extremely dangerous and fought wrestlers in the past and made them pay. He even dropped Gamrot a couple of times. I don’t think a win over Turner does anything except propel me forward. A lot of people will be excited to watch that fight, whether you are tuning in to watch me lose, or tuning in to watch me hump his leg for 15 minutes.”

When exactly the fight between Dawson vs. the winner of Hooker-Turner would happen is to be seen. But, Dawson said the UFC confirmed he will get at least one more fight this year.

“I have been guaranteed at least one more this year, if we can get two more that would be great. But, with my track record, I’m expecting just one more fight,” Dawson concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Grant Dawson UFC

Related

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland responds after being told to “carry yourself with class” by UFC announcer Bruce Buffer

Susan Cox - July 7, 2023
Elon Musk and Georges St-Pierre
UFC

Georges St-Pierre opens up on recent training session with Elon Musk: “He’s very tough”

Susan Cox - July 7, 2023

George St-Pierre is opening up about his recent training session with Elon Musk.

Alexander Volkanovski wins at UFC Auckland
UFC

UFC 290: 'Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez' Weigh-In Results - 1 Fighter Misses Weight

Susan Cox - July 7, 2023

UFC 290 takes place tomorrow, Saturday July 8th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Yair Rodriguez
Brendan Schaub

Brendan Schaub believes UFC 290 could prove to be “an awful night” for Mexican fans

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2023

MMA analyst and former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub isn’t sure the Mexican stars on the UFC 290 card will have much joy on Saturday night.

Dan Hooker, Islam Makhachev, UFC 267
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev responds to Dan Hooker’s claim that he used an IV prior to their fight at UFC 267

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2023

Islam Makhachev has laughed off claims from Dan Hooker that he used an IV prior to their UFC 267 showdown in October 2021.

Ronda Rousey

John McCarthy shuts down talk of a Ronda Rousey return to the UFC: “Walk away and be a farmer”

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2023
Niko-Price
Robbie Lawler

Niko Price happy to serve as Robbie Lawler’s retirement opponent at UFC 290: “I want to be the legend getter”

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2023

Niko Price is excited about the opportunity to battle Robbie Lawler this weekend in what will serve as the veteran’s retirement fight.

Deiveson Figueiredo
Dominick Cruz

Report | Deiveson Figueiredo targeted to move up to bantamweight to face former UFC champion Dominick Cruz

Cole Shelton - July 6, 2023

Deiveson Figueiredo will be moving up to bantamweight.

Nate Diaz
UFC

Nate Diaz blasts critics for claiming he has CTE: “I've been talking this way the whole motherf*****g time”

Cole Shelton - July 6, 2023

Nate Diaz has scoffed at the suggestion that he has brain damage or CTE.

Robbie Lawler
UFC

Robbie Lawler expresses interest in coaching after retirement: "Make an impact"

Josh Evanoff - July 6, 2023

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler is ready to give back to MMA.