Grant Dawson expects to face winner of Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker after one-sided victory over Damir Ismagulov

Grant Dawson knows he sent a message to the lightweight division with his win over Damir Imsagulov.

Dawson was taking on Ismagulov in the co-main event, and the ATT fighter dominated Ismagulov over all three rounds to get the decision win. Although Grant Dawson wanted the stoppage win, he says he is happy with his performance as he dominated Ismagulov more than Arman Tsarukayn did.

“Any type of performance that comes with a win at this level, you have to be happy with it,” Dawson said to BJPENN.com. “Obviously, there are things I can do better. I am going to work on my rear-naked choke setups and finishes, as I was in a good spot, but I couldn’t get the finish. However, I am very happy with the win.”

With the one-sided win, Grant Dawson jumped five spots and is now ranked 10th at lightweight. Although he is ranked 10th, Dawson expects to fight below him again. However, he has been told he will likely face the winner of Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker next time out, which are fights he is excited about.

“I definitely think it puts me in a fight within the top-11. I’ve been told that the next fight is most likely going to be the winner of Jalin Turner and Dan Hooker, so that is where my mindset is right now,” Grant Dawson said. “I think if I can duplicate this type of performance against someone like Jalin Turner who has fought high-level competitions, it propels me into a fight that could get me a title shot. This is what it is all about for me. I’m ready to go whoever I have to get through to get the belt wrapped around my waist.”