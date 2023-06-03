Sean Strickland challenges Belal Muhammad after being told he’s “not that guy”

Sean Strickland issued a challenge to Belal Muhammad after the UFC welterweight contender told him that he’s “not that guy”.

Strickland (26-5 MMA) posted a video on May 31st which included Muhammad (23-3 MMA) training in the background. During the video, Sean pointed at Belal and labelled him ‘Thunder Thumbs’.

Belal Muhammad was clearly not impressed by Sean Strickland’s antics and proceeded to issue a video response on Twitter, telling the middleweight he is “not that guy”.

Your not that guy pal pic.twitter.com/VDFyNbDi0b — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 1, 2023

“This guy’s trying to act tough again on social media. Looking for clout chasing, trying to get views for a podcast. I offered to fight you. You turned it down. You putting out this video of you recording from a distance, muttering under your breath, thunder thumbs, which is not even clever. Your racist hillbilly fans are saying ‘Oh man you’re a beast’, ‘you’re a man’, look how crazy he is. But look at the distance. It’s like someone recording a lion in the wild. You stay at a safe distance. You don’t get into the danger zone. You didn’t get into the danger zone. Just stop this. You’re not that guy. You’re more of like an emo Peewee Herman.”

The back and forth did not end there, as Sean Strickland proceeded to challenge Belal Muhammad to a fight, with or without gloves.

Man you guys believe this fucking clown? Lmao ok pussy tomorrow 11am. Gloves, no gloves idc…. https://t.co/Ikqa6XhfBX — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) June 2, 2023

Sean Strickland is set to take on Abus Magomedov in the main event of a Fight Night card on July 1.

Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad recently extended his undefeated streak to nine in a row at last month’s UFC 288 event, earning a lopsided decision win over Gilbert Burns. ‘Remember the Name’ now awaits the winner of the welterweight title fight between Colby Covington and Leon Edwards.

Who do you think would emerge victorious in a hypothetical fight between Strickland and Muhammad?