Sean Strickland discusses emotionally charged interview with Theo Von: “Years and years of abuse changes you”

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland was surprisingly emotional during a recent interview with Theo Von.

‘Tarzan’ is currently slated to return to the octagon in January, in the main event of UFC 297. There, Sean Strickland will look to score his first title defense against Dricus du Plessis. Over the weekend, the two middleweights attended the star-studded UFC 296, with everyone from Donald Trump to Theo Von also in attendance.

However, things between Sean Strickland and ‘Stillknocks’ quickly turned heated. The two middleweights got into a fight, with many punches being thrown. To his credit, Dana White took the blame for the incident, stating that he shouldn’t have sat the two so close together. It was a massive mistake, given their press conference a few days prior.

In the UFC’s seasonal press conference, Dricus du Plessis drew reference to Sean Strickland’s abuse at the hands of his father. While ‘Tarzan’ doesn’t regularly talk about it, he has in the past. Furthermore, he reportedly discussed that as well as his PTSD in a recent interview with the aforementioned Theo Von.

As of now, the episode itself hasn’t been released. It sounds like it may never be released, based on Sean Strickland’s comments on social media. On X earlier this week, the UFC middleweight champion released a series of posts. There, he discussed the interview, revealing that he was emotional in it.

Furthermore, Sean Strickland added a post, acknowledging that he’s far from the only one to suffer from PTSD. While it doesn’t sound like the middleweight champion is turning over a new leaf, it was a nice message nonetheless.

RELATED: ROBERT WHITTAKER REACTS TO THE CROWD BRAWL BETWEEN SEAN STRICKLAND AND DRICUS DU PLESSIS AT UFC 296: “I THINK THAT FIGHT LOOKED A LITTLE STAGED”

Sean Strickland discusses an emotionally charged interview with Theo Von

“So I did a podcast with Theo… goddamn wall broke a little bit, allergies started to act up.. It wasn’t my finest moment…” Sean Strickland wrote on social media earlier this week, discussing his emotionally-charged interview with comedian Theo Von. “damn demons lol, Idk what to do now… I think I need to go buy an iPhone and a tesla, adopt a cat, all vegan diet… maybe start f*cking dudes IDK.. LMAO”

The following day, he released another post clarifying his comments: “PTSD can make a strong man weak or a weak man strong.. Years and years of abuse just changes you as a man.. The hate just doesn’t go away. The sad truth is I’m one of millions but I only matter because there is a camera in my face… Most people just suffer in silence and drown their demons in alcohol or drugs.”

He concluded, revealing that the comedian offered to delete the podcast: “Theo thanks for saying you’d delete the video for me.. I wanted you to, hell still kinda do but at the end of the day.. it’s life….”

What do you make of these comments from Sean Strickland? Will you watch his interview with Theo Von if it is released?