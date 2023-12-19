Jake Paul partners with USA boxing to help train Olympians going to Paris

Jake Paul will be helping the American boxers prepare for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

With the Paris Olympics set for August of 2024, it was announced on Tuesday that Paul has teamed up with USA Boxing to help train with the Olympic-bound athletes. Paul will also go to Paris with the boxers as he looks to put the spotlight on the amateur boxers.

“Im honored to partner with USA Boxing as the 2024 Paris Olympics approach. I’ll be training with the Olympic squad in Colorado Springs this winter and accompanying them to Paris this July to amplify our country’s best amateur boxers. My commitment to boxing is much more than my in ring accomplishments,” Paul wrote.

“I am determined to make my impact outside the ring bigger than anything I do within it. I believe the United States has the best boxers. Let’s put it to the test. Anyone who works hard enough to fight for their country in the most iconic contest has my support. Team USA let’s go!!! See y’all in Paris,” Paul added.

According to a press release, Jake Paul also says he will be bringing awareness to USA Boxing and mentoring the Olympians on how to build their following and platform. He will begin with training with them in Colorado and documenting it all on his social media channels.

“It has always been my goal to shine a spotlight not just on boxing as a sport, but on the people who work so hard to be the best within it,” said Jake Paul. “The mindset of pursuing greatness is one I both see and personally share with Mo McCane, Joshua Edwards, and the rest of Team USA’s boxing talent. The Olympics are the greatest stage in the world, and I’m honored to help bring awareness to USA Boxing and mentor these young, inspiring athletes as they fight for gold. Anyone who works hard enough to receive the honor to represent Team USA at the Olympics deserves a platform, so I’m looking forward to getting down to business in Colorado Springs with Coach Walsh and the rest of Team USA.”

Jake Paul returned to the ring on Friday and scored a first-round knockout win over Andre August. Paul is currently 8-1 as a pro and before the win over August, scored a decision win over Nate Diaz. His lone loss came by split decision to Tommy Fury which was in his seventh pro fight. Paul also holds notable wins over Tyron Woodley, twice, and Ben Askren.