Jake Paul partners with USA boxing to help train Olympians going to Paris

By Cole Shelton - December 19, 2023

Jake Paul will be helping the American boxers prepare for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Jake Paul

With the Paris Olympics set for August of 2024, it was announced on Tuesday that Paul has teamed up with USA Boxing to help train with the Olympic-bound athletes. Paul will also go to Paris with the boxers as he looks to put the spotlight on the amateur boxers.

“Im honored to partner with USA Boxing as the 2024 Paris Olympics approach. I’ll be training with the Olympic squad in Colorado Springs this winter and accompanying them to Paris this July to amplify our country’s best amateur boxers. My commitment to boxing is much more than my in ring accomplishments,” Paul wrote.

“I am determined to make my impact outside the ring bigger than anything I do within it. I believe the United States has the best boxers. Let’s put it to the test. Anyone who works hard enough to fight for their country in the most iconic contest has my support. Team USA let’s go!!! See y’all in Paris,” Paul added.

According to a press release, Jake Paul also says he will be bringing awareness to USA Boxing and mentoring the Olympians on how to build their following and platform. He will begin with training with them in Colorado and documenting it all on his social media channels.

“It has always been my goal to shine a spotlight not just on boxing as a sport, but on the people who work so hard to be the best within it,” said Jake Paul. “The mindset of pursuing greatness is one I both see and personally share with Mo McCane, Joshua Edwards, and the rest of Team USA’s boxing talent. The Olympics are the greatest stage in the world, and I’m honored to help bring awareness to USA Boxing and mentor these young, inspiring athletes as they fight for gold. Anyone who works hard enough to receive the honor to represent Team USA at the Olympics deserves a platform, so I’m looking forward to getting down to business in Colorado Springs with Coach Walsh and the rest of Team USA.”

Jake Paul returned to the ring on Friday and scored a first-round knockout win over Andre August. Paul is currently 8-1 as a pro and before the win over August, scored a decision win over Nate Diaz. His lone loss came by split decision to Tommy Fury which was in his seventh pro fight. Paul also holds notable wins over Tyron Woodley, twice, and Ben Askren.

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul

Related

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley calls for PFL trilogy bout with Jake Paul: "Fighting anybody in MMA outside of me is disrespect"

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2023
Jake Paul, Andre August, KO, Boxing
Jake Paul

Jake Paul KO’s Andre August in Round 1 (Video)

Zain Bando - December 15, 2023

Jake Paul and Andre August topped tonight’s DAZN Boxing event, which took place at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Fla., in front of a sold-out crowd of 20,000.

Dana White and Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul reignites feud with Dana White over PFL comments: "The UFC is falling!"

Josh Evanoff - December 15, 2023

PFL star Jake Paul is firing shots at Dana White just hours ahead of his boxing return.

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder reportedly locked in for March 9th in Saudi Arabia

Josh Evanoff - December 13, 2023

Former heavyweight boxing champions Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder will (likely) get to square off early next year.

Claressa Shields sparring
Claressa Shields

WATCH | Claressa Shields gets brutally dropped sparring with male boxer

Josh Evanoff - December 11, 2023

World boxing champion and PFL star Claressa Shields has responded after a video leaked of her being dropped in sparring.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury

Eddie Hearn reveals Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou 2 is likely already official: "Got to cash in"

Josh Evanoff - December 11, 2023
Devin Haney, Boxing
Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia weighs in on Devin Haney’s recent victory: “His finest his something that can put people to sleep that is watching”

Harry Kettle - December 11, 2023

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has given his thoughts on Devin Haney’s emphatic victory over Regis Prograis last weekend.

Devin Haney, Boxing
Devin Haney

Devin Haney pitches shutout, wins WBC super lightweight title

Zain Bando - December 9, 2023

Tonight’s marquee main event saw Devin Haney knock off Regis Prograis and win the WBC super lightweight title at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou
Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder reveals what he needs in order to accept mixed rules bout with former UFC champion Francis Ngannou

Fernando Quiles - December 8, 2023

Deontay Wilder has listed what to be done in order for a mixed rules bout with Francis Ngannou to come to fruition.

Francis-Ngannou-and-Deontay-Wilder
Deontay Wilder

Francis Ngannou thinks it would be "too hard" for Deontay Wilder to fight him under MMA rules: "We were thinking of mixed rules"

Fernando Quiles - December 7, 2023

Francis Ngannou believes Deontay Wilder would have a difficult time fighting him under MMA rules.