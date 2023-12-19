Tyron Woodley calls for PFL trilogy bout with Jake Paul: “Fighting anybody in MMA outside of me is disrespect”

Tyron Woodley finds it a bit disrespectful he’s not in the conversation for Jake Paul’s PFL debut.

‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off his return to the ring over the weekend. On Friday night, Jake Paul moved to 8-1, with a knockout win over Andre August. Following the victory, there was naturally talk of his PFL debut. Ever since the beginning of his boxing career, he’s teased a move to the cage.

In January, Jake Paul signed with the PFL and is expected to make his debut in 2024. While he’s been linked to names such as Nate Diaz and Matt Riddle, Tyron Woodley believes that he should face the boxer. The former UFC champion hasn’t been seen in the cage since a submission loss to Vicente Luque in March 2021.

Famously, Tyron Woodley faced Jake Paul in the boxing ring on two occasions as well. In August 2021, ‘The Problem Child’ won their first meeting by split decision. Their follow-up in December saw the YouTuber-turned-boxer win by sixth-round knockout.

Tyron Woodley hasn’t competed since that knockout loss, over two years ago. However, speaking in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, ‘The Chosen One’ discussed a return. Ideally, he would fight Jake Paul in the latter’s MMA debut in 2024. In fact, he finds it disrespectful that he’s not even being considered.

Tyron Woodley calls for trilogy bout with Jake Paul to take place in the PFL cage

“They’re saying that they’ll fight anybody, anytime, anywhere. But they won’t,” Tyron Woodley stated to TMZ Sports, regarding his longtime feud with Jake Paul. “…I don’t know [what’s next for him], I don’t know. I think everybody’s journey is their own journey. But, I do got something to say. All this talk about him fighting [Nate] in MMA, I think if you’re going to fight anybody in MMA, you fight me in MMA.”

He continued, “I’m the one that did the numbers with you, I’m the one that had the crazy millions and millions of views on the press conference. I’m the one who was a five-time champion, and I’m the one who took the fight on two weeks’ notice. I was doing Cobra Kai for 14 hours, and I trained at 3:00 A.M. I saved that card, that card was not going to happen. People would not have been buying Christmas gifts, had I not stepped up to the plate.”

Tyron Woodley concluded “So, the talk about fighting anybody in MMA outside of me is disrespect. Especially if you really want to prove that you can do it in my world. You fight the number one guy in that world. Nate has never touched gold, never been close to gold. Ever.”

What do you make of these comments from Tyron Woodley? Do you want to see ‘The Chosen One’ fight Jake Paul in the PFL? Or would you rather ‘The Problem Child’ face Nate Diaz in his MMA debut?