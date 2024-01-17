Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis are extremely cordial in backstage meeting at UFC 297 (Video)

By Susan Cox - January 17, 2024

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis were extremely cordial in their backstage meeting ahead of UFC 297.

UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis

UFC 297 takes place this coming Saturday, January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Headlining the event is a middleweight title fight between current champion Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA) and challenger Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA).

Strickland last fought and defeated Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA), by unanimous decision, last September at UFC 293 to claim the middleweight belt. This will be ‘Tarzan’s first title defense.

Du Plessis is on an eight-fight winning streak coming into Saturday’s battle, his most recent TKO victory coming against Robert Whittaker (24-7 MMA) in July of last year at UFC 290.

In a short video, posted by ‘BJ Penn’ to ‘X‘, the two fighters are seen greeting each other ahead of UFC 297 and shaking hands with the caption:

“Respect #UFC 297”

 

A portion of the exchange between Sean Strickland and Dricuc Du Plessis included:

‘How are you man? Good trip?’

‘The misses? ‘Hi, I’m Sean.’

‘Nice to meet you.’

‘Good trip?’

‘Well, I know you hate the place.’

‘It’s all good.’

‘Thanks again for being here.’

‘Enjoy the week. Good luck to you.’

Who are these guys? From the commentary leading up to their arrival on Canadian soil, the two have been sparring in the media, at times getting downright nasty.

‘Stillknocks’ took aim at Strickland by referencing his late father, whom Sean Strickland says physically abused him as a child.

Taking to social media, Dricus Du Plessis said:

‘You think your dad beat the (expletive) out of you. Your dad doesn’t have (expletive) on me, every childhood memory you have is going to come back when I’m in there with you.’

Strickland has since recounted his childhood trauma, advising that ‘some things are off limits’ when it comes to trash talking your opponents.

It was just last month, at UFC 296, which saw Strickland and Du Plessis get into an altercation in the stands at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as a result of that very trash talk.

Sean Strickland, speaking on his Podcast doubled down recently saying:

“I actually sent him (Du Plessis) a message and I was like, ‘Listen, Dricus. We’re going to go try and murder each other, but if you bring that sh*t up again, I will f**king stab you.”

But apparently just days before the event, the two are acting like gentlemen.

Will you be watching UFC 297? Who do you predict will take home the belt?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Dricus du Plessis Sean Strickland UFC UFC 297

