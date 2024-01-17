Israel Adesanya takes aim at Sean Strickland for getting “triggered” over trash talk from Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya has taken aim at Sean Strickland for getting ‘triggered’ over the trash talk from Dricus Du Plessis.

UFC 297 is taking place on Saturday, January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The main event will feature current middleweight champion, Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA) taking on Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) for the title.

It will be Strickland’s first title defense after defeating Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA) at UFC 293 last September to claim the belt as his own.

In the weeks leading up to the fight, Strickland and Du Plessis have been trash talking each other, as so many fighters do.

In a preview to UFC 297, Israel Adesanya, took to his YouTube channel, taking aim at ‘Tarzan’:

“I heard that Sean got triggered. I saw the brawl and I thought ‘that’s out of character’ but then again, he can dish it but can’t take it.”

Continuing the former champion said:

“Look, we all have our own code and we all do whatever we have to do to win. Some people do anything to win even if it’s fabricating lies, if it’s taking things out of context, if it’s going after a loved one, anything to get the win. Some people take steroids to get the win. They’ll do anything to win. But some people have a code. When it comes to building a fight or whatever as well, I have a code where I won’t stoop to certain levels but sometimes codes can be broken or rewritten.”

Adesanya believes while Strickland can always dish out the trash talk, he’s not good at taking it:

“The whole thing with him crying, you know what’s funny? When you roll the clip back and he’s crying in the cage, I was like ‘quit crying like a b*tch and he hugs me. I’m joking obviously but it’s kind of ironic. I was like ‘quit crying like a b*tch cause he’s making fun of me ‘he’s such a soy boy’ and this and that. It’s just funny. I find it funny how he can dish it but can’t take it. That’s very telling for me.”

Speaking about Du Plessis, Adesanya shared:

“Dricus is fake. I’ll put it this way, he’s fake on camera. He’s a real person. A real n**** but he’s fake when the cameras come on. When you meet him in person, he’s real.”

As for how ‘The Last Stylebender’ believes the fight will go down, he continued (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Dricus is going to try to wrestle him. Stand up in the beginning, do his off-beat rhythm, all that stuff. He might get jabbed in the first round by Sean and then have to really switch to the grappling because Sean’s jab is underrated. I never underestimated it, but it’s underrated, and I figured it out.”

“It didn’t take me long to figure it out after the fight. In the fight, I had some other sh*t going on that I wasn’t able to figure it out, I was worried about some other stuff self-consciously to do with me, not to do with him.”

As far as who Israel Adesanya predicts will end up with the belt on Saturday night, he concluded:

“I’m going to go with Dricus. Is it going to go the distance? I’m going to say no. Not that I don’t respect Sean or his skills, the guy beat me. Of course, I respect his skills. I’ll say (submission). He’ll submit him.”

Do you agree with Adesanya’s comments concerning Strickland – that he can dish it out, but he can’t take it? Do you agree that Du Plessis will be the new middleweight champion come Saturday night?

Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!