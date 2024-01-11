Israel Adesanya shares timeline for UFC return after suffering an undisclosed injury

Israel Adesanya is sharing a timeline for his UFC return after suffering an undisclosed injury.

The former middleweight champion, Adesanya (24-3 MMA) last fought and was defeated by Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA) last September at UFC 293.

The 34-year-old is evidently recovering from an undetermined injury and is hoping to be back training in the gym by the end of February but has yet to indicate a timeframe for his return to the Octagon.

Israel Adesanya, speaking with ‘Combat TV’ begrudgingly addressed his ‘injury issues’:

“Yeah, we’re good, we’re good. The difference is, a lot of people, when they get hurt in the game, they like to ‘Ah, I got this injury and it’ll take this long to recover and whatnot.’ I’m like ‘Why are you telling them?’ A smart coach who knows that injury exists will try and use it against you. I never like to let the enemy know what’s my next move.”

“But so far I’m recovering very well and I’m on track.”

‘The Last Stylebender’ spoke of his return to training:

“When I come back into the gym and start training full-time, I’m in a new space with a new energy. Probably end of next month, maybe. With the way I heal my body I don’t think it’ll take that long, but yeah, end of next month I’m probably thinking. I’m going to do rehab now … and yeah, things are trucking along quite nicely, tracking along quite nicely.”

Concluding, Israel Adesanya shared (h/t MMAMania):

“2024 holds, in the game, a lot of things for me. A lot of unanswered questions for myself that I look to answer this year. I swear to God, I want to say more but I don’t, cuz I’m keeping it to myself. But like I said, changes have been made, and I feel those changes and I’m like ‘Right, now let’s see what training and fighting is like with these changes.’”

