Denice Zamboanga calls for interim title shot after ONE 167 win

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 11, 2024

For Denice Zamboanga, waiting idly on the sidelines is not an option.

Denice Zamboanga

Her recent assignment at ONE 167 on Prime Video last Friday, June 7, marked the end of a 14-month layoff. And she did so with an emphatic statement. There, she dominated Noelle Grandjean over three rounds to claim a unanimous decision win.

With this victory, she solidified her position as the next contender for Stamp Fairtex’s ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title.

But despite her undeniable readiness, “The Menace” may have to exercise patience before getting her shot at 26 pounds of gold.

Stamp is currently nursing a torn meniscus, an injury that she sustained in training just a few weeks before their scheduled bout.

In fact, this was also the reason why Zamboanga ended up taking on Grandjean at ONE 167. Originally, the Filipina standout was supposed to challenge the Thai megastar for the divisional crown.

With Stamp expected to take some time to recover, the current #2-ranked women’s atomweight MMA contender believes there should be an interim champion to hold the fort for the division.

“I love Stamp, and we should give her all the time she needs to recover. But at the same time, our division should remain busy. I think it’s right to have an interim champion as we wait for her to return,” she told Tiebreaker Times.

In her pursuit of staying in the mix, the 27-year-old is not shying away from challenges.

She’s vocal about her desire to compete against the top contenders in the weight class, mentioning names like #1-ranked Ham Seo Hee and #3-ranked Chihiro Sawada.

“I’ve worked hard to be where I am right now. So it’s not surprising if I’ll fight for the interim title. I deserve it. And other contenders in my division like Ham and Sawada also deserve a chance to fight for it if ever,” she said.

Denice Zamboanga understands inherent risk of staying active

For Denice Zamboanga, staying active is paramount as she waits for her opportunity to share the same stage with Stamp Fairtex.

She understands the risks involved in each fight, knowing that her status hangs in the balance with every bout.

Yet, Zamboanga chooses to view this as an opportunity for growth and improvement.

“Eventually, my fight with Stamp will happen,” she said. “But while I wait, I need to be active. I need to level up even more. Stamp is the champion for a good reason, and I need to be even more prepared for her.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Mikey Musumeci

Mikey Musumeci reflects on emotional win over Gabriel Sousa: "It was just more about me finally shutting him up"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 12, 2024
Rodtang Jitmuangnon
ONE Championship

Rodtang wants Takeru next following triumphant return at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 11, 2024

Rodtang Jitmuangnon now wants to revisit unfinished business with Takeru Segawa.

Kade Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Kade Ruotolo finds himself in the crosshairs of a Filipino MMA legend

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 10, 2024

Eduard Folayang is itching to make his return to the Circle against Kade Ruotolo.

Kade Ruotolo
ONE Championship

After MMA debut win, Kade Ruotolo promises return to all-encompassing sport: “I had so much fun”

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 10, 2024

Following his triumphant MMA debut at ONE 167 on Prime Video, Kade Ruotolo is contemplating his next steps in the sport.

Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Three stars take home $50,000 performance bonuses at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 9, 2024

Three athletes stood out with their performances at ONE 167 on Prime Video on Friday, June 7, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena, and that earned them some extra cash.

Danny Kingad

Danny Kingad accepts Reece McLaren’s callout: “I’m ready anytime”

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 9, 2024
Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong
ONE Championship

Sitthichai fights to give family better life: “It motivates me to succeed”

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 7, 2024

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong acknowledges he is stepping into the twilight of his illustrious career.

Masaaki Noiri
ONE Championship

Masaaki Noiri feels no pressure ahead of much-awaited debut at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 6, 2024

Masaaki Noiri is brimming with confidence as he prepares to face #3-ranked Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Mikey Musumeci fired up to score payback on Gabriel Sousa: "I’m f****** ready"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 5, 2024

Mikey Musumeci intends to leave everything on the line when he runs it back with Gabriel Sousa.

Itsuki Hirata
ONE Championship

Itsuki Hirata aims for impressive win at ONE 167: “I’m confident I can get a finish”

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 5, 2024

Itsuki Hirata vows to do everything in her power to return to her winning ways.