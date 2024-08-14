Sean Strickland reacts to Dana White’s news that he will be fighting the winner of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya: “To war!”

Sean Strickland is reacting to Dana White’s news that he will be fighting the winner of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya.

UFC 305 takes place this coming weekend, Saturday, August 17th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

The main event will feature the much-anticipated title fight between current UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) and former two-time champion Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA).

Du Plessis will be defending his title for the first time at UFC 305. ‘Stillknocks’ was awarded the middleweight crown when he defeated ‘Tarzan’ this past January at UFC 297.

Following the loss, the outspoken 33-year-old Strickland claimed that he was robbed by the Canadian judges at UFC 297 and demanded a rematch with Du Plessis.

Adesanya has not fought since September of 2023 when he lost his UFC middleweight title to Sean Strickland (29-6 MMA) at UFC 293.

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the news on ‘The Jim Rome Show’ saying Strickland would indeed get the next shot at the title following the outcome of UFC 305:

“Sean Strickland right now is the number one ranked middleweight in the world and the answer is yes. Strickland deserves it.”

It was anticipated that the winner of the Robert Whittaker (26-7 MMA) vs. the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) middleweight bout scheduled for October 26th at UFC 308 would get a shot at the title, but according to White that will not be the case.

Taking to ‘Instagram‘, Strickland, obviously thrilled with that news, stated:

“To war!! I appreciate you guys !!!!! I won’t let you down !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Strickland most recently fought and defeated Paulo Costa (14-4 MMA) this past June at UFC 302.

What do you think of White confirming Strickland will get the next title shot even before the Du Plessis vs. Adesanya match takes place this weekend at UFC 305?

