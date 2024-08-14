Dana White completely shoots down Alex Pereira vs. Jake Paul boxing match: “He calls people out for attention”

By Josh Evanoff - August 14, 2024

It’s safe to say that Dana White won’t be allowing UFC champion Alex Pereira to face Jake Paul.

Jake Paul, Alex Pereira

‘The Problem Child’ returned to the boxing ring last month in Florida. While Jake Paul was originally slated to face Mike Tyson on July 20th, he instead faced Mike Perry after ‘Iron Mike’ was forced out due to injury. The YouTuber wound up dominating ‘Platinum’ on fight night, handing him a stoppage loss. Post-fight, Paul called out Alex Pereira.

‘Poatan’ himself is fresh off a knockout win earlier this summer at UFC 303. In the main event, the Brazilian handed Jiri Prochazka yet another defeat, this time by second-round stoppage. While Alex Pereira has never competed in a boxing match, he seemed receptive to Jake Paul’s callout last month.

However, that fight won’t be happening anytime soon. Earlier this week, UFC executive Dana White appeared on the Full Send Podcast, where he was asked about Alex Pereira vs. Jake Paul potentially happening. There, the promoter, who has made it clear that he’s no fan of ‘The Problem Child’, shot down the idea.

Dana White shoots down boxing match between UFC champ Alex Pereira and Jake Paul

Dana White stated that Jake Paul made the callout because he knows that there’s no way he can fight Alex Pereira. The promoter added that the PFL star isn’t nearly the draw that he’s hyped up to be. For White, there’s no benefit to having ‘Poatan’ face the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

“I wonder if the commission would even let that fight happen.” Dana White stated in the interview, when asked about Alex Pereira vs. Jake Paul. “Are you talking about boxing or UFC? [Pereira] would kick his head to another planet. He calls people out for attention. Alex is a superstar right now, so Jake calls him out and Jake gets press.”

He continued, “… [Alex] sells 400 times the pay-per-views [that Paul does]. The Jake Paul fight that just happened didn’t sell any f*cking pay-per-views. No, they don’t sell f*cking pay-per-views. I’ll give him this, it’s fascinating that they keep getting deals done.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC executive Dana White? Do you want to see Alex Pereira vs. Jake Paul?

Alex Pereira Dana White Jake Paul UFC

