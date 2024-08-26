Conor McGregor pushes Dana White to sign ‘Road to UFC’ standout: “This is magic!”
Conor McGregor blanketed praise on one Irish standout after a big win and wants to see Dana White offer her a contract immediately.
McGregor remains on hiatus after withdrawing from UFC 303 earlier this year due to injury. He was supposed to face Michael Chandler in his return from a three-year fighting absence.
In the meantime, McGregor remains undeterred in his pursuit of a UFC comeback. He’s also keeping a close eye on many up-and-comers who could grace the UFC’s Octagon upon his return.
One such standout is strawweight Danni McCormack, who defeated Qihui Yan at Road to UFC on Friday. Despite facing an opponent with almost three times her fighting experience, McCormack demonstrated a well-rounded arsenal to frustrate Yan.
McCormack sweetened the win by calling out UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili. While McCormack isn’t currently signed to the roster, McGregor wants to be the driving force to make it come to fruition.
Conor McGregor persuades Dana White to sign Irish up-and-comer
In a pair of recent tweets, McGregor endorsed McCormack’s UFC signing.
We’ll fucking mow them down, @danawhite! ÉIRE!!!!
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 26, 2024
“THIS IS A PROMO! In at the drop of a hat to beat and maul the much bigger girl,” McGregor tweeted Monday. “Finishing with a call out of the UFC’s current strawweight champion who is from the same region as her just beaten opponent. Magic! IRISH GOER WAR CRY!
[Dana White] announce her signing brother this is magic! [Danni McCormack]
! FORGED ARMY!
“We’ll fucking mow them down, [Dana White]! ÉIRE!!!!”
As of this writing, White hasn’t responded to McGregor’s tweets, and McCormack remains a free agent.
McCormack has won four fights in a row, including an Invicta FC strawweight title win over Valesca Machado. She has accumulated a 9-2-0 professional record in her career.
Time will tell if McGregor’s persuasion tactics will work on White. But, McCormack is firmly on the sport’s radar after her standout performance.
