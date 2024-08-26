Conor McGregor pushes Dana White to sign ‘Road to UFC’ standout: “This is magic!”

By Curtis Calhoun - August 26, 2024

Conor McGregor blanketed praise on one Irish standout after a big win and wants to see Dana White offer her a contract immediately.

Dana White, Conor McGregor

McGregor remains on hiatus after withdrawing from UFC 303 earlier this year due to injury. He was supposed to face Michael Chandler in his return from a three-year fighting absence.

In the meantime, McGregor remains undeterred in his pursuit of a UFC comeback. He’s also keeping a close eye on many up-and-comers who could grace the UFC’s Octagon upon his return.

One such standout is strawweight Danni McCormack, who defeated Qihui Yan at Road to UFC on Friday. Despite facing an opponent with almost three times her fighting experience, McCormack demonstrated a well-rounded arsenal to frustrate Yan.

McCormack sweetened the win by calling out UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili. While McCormack isn’t currently signed to the roster, McGregor wants to be the driving force to make it come to fruition.

Conor McGregor persuades Dana White to sign Irish up-and-comer

In a pair of recent tweets, McGregor endorsed McCormack’s UFC signing.

“THIS IS A PROMO! In at the drop of a hat to beat and maul the much bigger girl,” McGregor tweeted Monday. “Finishing with a call out of the UFC’s current strawweight champion who is from the same region as her just beaten opponent. Magic! IRISH GOER WAR CRY!
[Dana White] announce her signing brother this is magic! [Danni McCormack]
! FORGED ARMY!

“We’ll fucking mow them down, [Dana White]! ÉIRE!!!!”

As of this writing, White hasn’t responded to McGregor’s tweets, and McCormack remains a free agent.

McCormack has won four fights in a row, including an Invicta FC strawweight title win over Valesca Machado. She has accumulated a 9-2-0 professional record in her career.

Time will tell if McGregor’s persuasion tactics will work on White. But, McCormack is firmly on the sport’s radar after her standout performance.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dana White UFC

Related

Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev

Kamaru Usman explains why he didn't "trust" himself in Khamzat Chimaev fight

Cole Shelton - August 26, 2024
Benji Radach
UFC

REPORT | UFC/Strikeforce vet Benji Radach dead at 45

Curtis Calhoun - August 26, 2024

Former UFC and Strikeforce fighter Benji Radach has passed away at 45 years old, as reported by MMA Fighting‘s Damon Martin on Monday.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya responds to Alex Pereira's suspension that he entered UFC 305 with an injury: "This guy knows me"

Josh Evanoff - August 26, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has responded to Alex Pereira.

Arman Tsarukyan Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Arman Tsarukyan reveals Islam Makhachev rematch is in the works for UFC 310 in December

Josh Evanoff - August 26, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan has revealed that he could face Islam Makhachev at UFC 310 in December.

Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman reflects on rivalry with "great dance partner" Colby Covington: "He challenged me so much"

Josh Evanoff - August 26, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has a lot of respect for Colby Covington.

Angela Hill

Angela Hill issues statement after UFC Vegas 96 defeat

Curtis Calhoun - August 26, 2024
Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett lays out his path to a lightweight title shot including a future fight with Charles Oliveira

Cole Shelton - August 26, 2024

Paddy Pimblett believes he is just a couple of fights away from fighting for the lightweight title.

Robert Whittaker, Alex Pereira
Dricus du Plessis

Robert Whittaker warns Alex Pereira against potential Dricus du Plessis middleweight clash

Curtis Calhoun - August 26, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker believes Alex Pereira would fall well short of the bar in a potential clash with Dricus du Plessis at 185lbs.

Daniel Cormier and Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley wants to run into Daniel Cormier following fiery exchange earlier this year: "I’ve been praying to the MMA gods"

Fernando Quiles - August 26, 2024

Joaquin Buckley is hoping to run into Daniel Cormier one day, whether that be to hash things out or settle it the old fashioned day.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev refutes Alex Pereira's claims of avoiding UFC 307 title fight: "I’m gonna make you eat your words"

Fernando Quiles - August 26, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev has refuted a claim made by UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira.