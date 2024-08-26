Conor McGregor pushes Dana White to sign ‘Road to UFC’ standout: “This is magic!”

Conor McGregor blanketed praise on one Irish standout after a big win and wants to see Dana White offer her a contract immediately.

McGregor remains on hiatus after withdrawing from UFC 303 earlier this year due to injury. He was supposed to face Michael Chandler in his return from a three-year fighting absence.

In the meantime, McGregor remains undeterred in his pursuit of a UFC comeback. He’s also keeping a close eye on many up-and-comers who could grace the UFC’s Octagon upon his return.

One such standout is strawweight Danni McCormack, who defeated Qihui Yan at Road to UFC on Friday. Despite facing an opponent with almost three times her fighting experience, McCormack demonstrated a well-rounded arsenal to frustrate Yan.

McCormack sweetened the win by calling out UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili. While McCormack isn’t currently signed to the roster, McGregor wants to be the driving force to make it come to fruition.