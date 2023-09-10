Watch | UFC commentator Joe Rogan reacts to Round 1 of Sean Strickland vs. Israel Adesanya at UFC 293
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan wasn’t on duty for UFC 293, but he certainly was watching.
The main event of UFC 293 featured a UFC middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. The 185-pound battle did not go how most expected. In the first round, Adesanya went down off a huge punch from Strickland. Adesanya had to deal with his opponent’s pressure from there on and he had no answer. Ultimately, Strickland took home the UFC middleweight gold via unanimous decision.
Joe Rogan Reacts To The Knockdown
Joe Rogan had a fight companion live stream where he was reacting to Adesanya vs. Strickland in the moment. You can watch the clip of Rogan going wild after “The Last Stylebender” was dropped.
Watch UFC commentator Joe Rogan react to Round 1 of Sean Strickland vs. Israel Adesanya 😳 #UFC293 #MMA
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) September 10, 2023
Strickland was asked about his victory over Adesanya during the UFC 293 post-fight press conference. The newly-minted UFC middleweight champion downplayed the significance of capturing UFC gold.
“It was pretty good, but I’m kinda over it now. I mean at the end of the day, what are we going to do? The past is the past. Move the f**k on. Right? What now? I’m going to go back to training. Everyone is going to congratulate me and I’ll say ‘thank you guys’ and move the f**k on. This sh*t doesn’t make me happy (Strickland said pointing at the belt). I actually don’t know what makes me happy at times.”
UFC President Dana White has already expressed his idea of booking a rematch between Adesanya and Strickland. The UFC boss said Adesanya looked off and in “slow motion” throughout the fight. Some believe Adesanya just never recovered from the first-round knockdown and fought to survive. It’ll be interesting to see how quickly the rematch can get booked.
