Israel Adesanya claims beating Dricus du Plessis is more important than winning UFC title

UFC star Israel Adesanya has claimed that defeating Dricus du Plessis would mean more to him than winning back the UFC title.

It’s been almost twelve months since we saw Israel Adesanya compete inside the Octagon. On that night, he was defeated by Sean Strickland in a shocking one-sided decision. The American was able to drop ‘Stylebender’ in the first round before going on to dominate him throughout the five-round contest.

Ever since then, Adesanya has made it known that he would take a decent amount of time off before fighting again. He stuck to his word, but now, he’s ready to get back in there. He’ll collide with rival Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305 on Saturday night, with his hope being that he can become a three-time middleweight champion.

As we know, there’s a lot of bad blood between these two men. With that in mind, Israel made an interesting remark in the early stages of the UFC 305 Countdown show.