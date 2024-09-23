VIDEO | Sean O’Malley mocks Merab Dvalishvili’s style in “takeaway” review of UFC 306

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has explained, in his way, what he took away from five rounds in the Octagon with Merab Dvalishvili.

O’Malley lost the UFC bantamweight belt to Dvalishvili at UFC 306 earlier this month. He lost by unanimous decision and struggled to find footing against the mauling of Dvalishvili in the Octagon.

After initially taking the loss in stride, O’Malley claims he was robbed on the judges’ scorecards. In contrast to many fans and analysts, he believes he won three of the five rounds against Dvalishvili and deserved to retain the title.

While an immediate rematch is distant, O’Malley’s social media presence remains viral, as are his taunts aimed at Dvalishvili.