VIDEO | Sean O’Malley mocks Merab Dvalishvili’s style in “takeaway” review of UFC 306

By Curtis Calhoun - September 23, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has explained, in his way, what he took away from five rounds in the Octagon with Merab Dvalishvili.

Sean O'Malley

O’Malley lost the UFC bantamweight belt to Dvalishvili at UFC 306 earlier this month. He lost by unanimous decision and struggled to find footing against the mauling of Dvalishvili in the Octagon.

After initially taking the loss in stride, O’Malley claims he was robbed on the judges’ scorecards. In contrast to many fans and analysts, he believes he won three of the five rounds against Dvalishvili and deserved to retain the title.

While an immediate rematch is distant, O’Malley’s social media presence remains viral, as are his taunts aimed at Dvalishvili.

Sean O’Malley continues to pivot on accepting UFC 306 defeat

In a recent Instagram post, O’Malley mocked Dvalishvili’s wrestling-heavy approach to their fight.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suga Sean O’Malley (@sugasean)

“Working on my significant strikes,” O’Malley commented.
As of this writing, Dvalishvili hasn’t responded to O’Malley. But, he has a history of putting out unique skits and other content mocking O’Malley and his persona.

Before the loss to Dvalishvili, O’Malley went unbeaten through seven fights, including his title victory over Aljamain Sterling. He defended the belt against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 in March.

O’Malley will take an extended break next week after having surgery completed on his injured hip. He’s revealed he suffered the injury in the lead-up to UFC 306.

In the meantime, Dvalishvili will likely face the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov in his first bantamweight title defense. A date and venue have yet to be announced/booked for the potential title fight.

Despite the planned break, O’Malley is the targeted callout of Henry Cejudo following UFC 306. Cejudo hasn’t fought since a loss to Dvalishvili at UFC 298.

O’Malley continues to pivot away from accepting the UFC 306 loss with grace. But, as he enjoys some downtime, he remains focused on one day potentially getting his revenge against Dvalishvili.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC

