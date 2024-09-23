Chael Sonnen argues Sean O’Malley should get immediate UFC title rematch against Merab Dvalishvili

Chael Sonnen Makes Case For Sean O’Malley Getting Immediate UFC Title Rematch

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen said that history shows the highest drawing champions often get UFC title rematches (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“It was a respect that was shown to every single great champion. And by great champion, I’m talking about champions that could also move the needle. All of them were offered rematches, from Conor (McGregor) on down – more recently, Israel Adesanya. Right into it, I’m sharing with you: All the greats except Sean.”

Sonnen even suggested that Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili was closer than you may think.

“Motivation could largely be based upon opportunities – of which I didn’t see any add, I only saw him taken away,” Sonnen said. “I’m just sharing – that is what I saw. But now you’ve got Merab, you’ve got Nurmagomedov, and you’ve got Figueiredo, and they can’t seem to quite figure it out.

“Well, there’s also a final option that should’ve come in front of all of them which is if there’s controversy, we look at a rematch. There’s controversy, go see Rounds 1, 3 and 5. Watch that without commentating. Come back and tell me you don’t see controversy.”

O’Malley has revealed that he will need surgery to fix a torn labrum. The “Suga” show will be going under the knife in October. With O’Malley needing some recovery time, the UFC may give Dvalishvili another challenger whether by choice or not.