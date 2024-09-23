Chael Sonnen argues Sean O’Malley should get immediate UFC title rematch against Merab Dvalishvili
Chael Sonnen believes there’s a case to be made for Sean O’Malley to get an immediate rematch with Merab Dvalishvili.
O’Malley put the UFC Bantamweight Championship on the line against Dvalishvili earlier this month. The bout went the distance, and it was Dvalishvili’s pressure and wrestling that made the difference. He ended up having his hand raised via unanimous decision, and the chatter is now about who his first challenger will be.
Sonnen is surprised more people aren’t calling for O’Malley to have an immediate title rematch given his drawing ability.
Chael Sonnen Makes Case For Sean O’Malley Getting Immediate UFC Title Rematch
In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen said that history shows the highest drawing champions often get UFC title rematches (h/t MMAJunkie.com).
“It was a respect that was shown to every single great champion. And by great champion, I’m talking about champions that could also move the needle. All of them were offered rematches, from Conor (McGregor) on down – more recently, Israel Adesanya. Right into it, I’m sharing with you: All the greats except Sean.”
Sonnen even suggested that Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili was closer than you may think.
“Motivation could largely be based upon opportunities – of which I didn’t see any add, I only saw him taken away,” Sonnen said. “I’m just sharing – that is what I saw. But now you’ve got Merab, you’ve got Nurmagomedov, and you’ve got Figueiredo, and they can’t seem to quite figure it out.
“Well, there’s also a final option that should’ve come in front of all of them which is if there’s controversy, we look at a rematch. There’s controversy, go see Rounds 1, 3 and 5. Watch that without commentating. Come back and tell me you don’t see controversy.”
O’Malley has revealed that he will need surgery to fix a torn labrum. The “Suga” show will be going under the knife in October. With O’Malley needing some recovery time, the UFC may give Dvalishvili another challenger whether by choice or not.
