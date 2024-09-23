VIDEO | Ilia Topuria shows off astonishing boxing speed, technique ahead of UFC 308

By Curtis Calhoun - September 23, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria wants to prove to Max Holloway that he’s arguably the best boxer in the promotion in their main event fight next month.

Ilia Topuria

Topuria will make his first featherweight title defense against Holloway at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi. He returns to the Octagon after finishing Alexander Volkanovski to earn the belt at UFC 298 in February.

Topuria’s rise to the top of the UFC featherweight championship was arguably mostly due to his elite boxing and striking prowess. While he’s developed a well-rounded skillset during his UFC career, his wins have been largely defined by his ability to damage his opposition.

Topuria plans to challenge Holloway, who also has a boxing-heavy style, at UFC 308. Ahead of their high-profile bout, Topuria exemplifies impeccable technique and speed in his preparations.

Ilia Topuria looks slick ahead of Max Holloway title clash

Watch Topuria’s impressive boxing training below.

Topuria made his professional MMA debut in 2015 in Spain. After several submission victories on the Spanish regional scene, Topuria attracted the attention of top promotions in Europe.

An anaconda choke submission at Cage Warriors 94 propelled Topuria to new heights. After back-to-back finishes in Brave CF, he attracted the attention of the UFC matchmakers.

Topuria made his UFC debut in Oct. 2020, earning a unanimous decision win over Youssef Zalal. He earned knockouts of Damon Jackson, Ryan Hall, and Jai Herbert en route to the featherweight title discussion.

Topuria earned the featherweight title shot against Volkanovski by dominating Josh Emmett in his first UFC main event slot. He won the fight by unanimous decision before knocking out Volkanovski just eight months later.

Topuria will face a tough mountain to climb against Holloway, who has never been knocked out during his UFC career. Holloway most recently finished Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 to earn the BMF belt.

Topuria vs. Holloway not only is for the UFC featherweight title but also could determine the best boxer in MMA today.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley

VIDEO | Sean O'Malley mocks Merab Dvalishvili's style in "takeaway" review of UFC 306

Curtis Calhoun - September 23, 2024
Dan Hooker and Conor McGregor
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker campaigns to fight Conor McGregor after Michael Chandler moves on

Cole Shelton - September 23, 2024

Dan Hooker is hoping to get a fight with Conor McGregor in the near future.

Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso, UFC 306, Results, Noche UFC, UFC
Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko shocked by number of fighters who picked against her ahead of UFC 306 trilogy with Alexa Grasso

Fernando Quiles - September 23, 2024

Valentina Shevchenko was caught off guard when a sizable portion of UFC fighters picked against her ahead of a trilogy fight against Alexa Grasso.

Sean O’Malley
Sean O'Malley

Chael Sonnen argues Sean O'Malley should get immediate UFC title rematch against Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles - September 23, 2024

Chael Sonnen believes there’s a case to be made for Sean O’Malley to get an immediate rematch with Merab Dvalishvili.

Jorge Masvidal Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal targets Leon Edwards for UFC return: "I will whoop your f*cking ass"

Fernando Quiles - September 23, 2024

Jorge Masvidal continues to push for a proper fight with Leon Edwards.

Raul Rosas Jr., UFC, UFC Noche, Results

Raul Rosas Jr. requests the UFC provide him with a ranked opponent next: “I know I’m ready”

Harry Kettle - September 23, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Newly minted UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili reveals he was working a full time construction job until 2020

Harry Kettle - September 23, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has made a surprising revelation regarding his former career outside the cage.

Colby Covington
UFC

WATCH | UFC star Colby Covington chokes rapper Lil Pump out cold

Harry Kettle - September 23, 2024

He may not have a fight lined up, but Colby Covington is certainly keeping himself busy outside of the Octagon.

Dana White
Dana White

Teddy Atlas welcomes Dana White entering boxing world: "Come on in, we need you"

Fernando Quiles - September 22, 2024

Legendary boxing trainer Teddy Atlas is more than happy to see UFC CEO Dana White enter the sweet science.

Joe Rogan UFC
Jon Anik

Jon Anik recalls Joe Rogan's initial reaction to UFC 306 inside the Las Vegas Sphere

Fernando Quiles - September 22, 2024

UFC play-by-play ace Jon Anik has recalled how his broadcast colleague Joe Rogan reaction to the Sphere in Las Vegas.