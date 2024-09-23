VIDEO | Ilia Topuria shows off astonishing boxing speed, technique ahead of UFC 308

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria wants to prove to Max Holloway that he’s arguably the best boxer in the promotion in their main event fight next month.

Topuria will make his first featherweight title defense against Holloway at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi. He returns to the Octagon after finishing Alexander Volkanovski to earn the belt at UFC 298 in February.

Topuria’s rise to the top of the UFC featherweight championship was arguably mostly due to his elite boxing and striking prowess. While he’s developed a well-rounded skillset during his UFC career, his wins have been largely defined by his ability to damage his opposition.

Topuria plans to challenge Holloway, who also has a boxing-heavy style, at UFC 308. Ahead of their high-profile bout, Topuria exemplifies impeccable technique and speed in his preparations.