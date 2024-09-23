VIDEO | Ilia Topuria shows off astonishing boxing speed, technique ahead of UFC 308
UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria wants to prove to Max Holloway that he’s arguably the best boxer in the promotion in their main event fight next month.
Topuria will make his first featherweight title defense against Holloway at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi. He returns to the Octagon after finishing Alexander Volkanovski to earn the belt at UFC 298 in February.
Topuria’s rise to the top of the UFC featherweight championship was arguably mostly due to his elite boxing and striking prowess. While he’s developed a well-rounded skillset during his UFC career, his wins have been largely defined by his ability to damage his opposition.
Topuria plans to challenge Holloway, who also has a boxing-heavy style, at UFC 308. Ahead of their high-profile bout, Topuria exemplifies impeccable technique and speed in his preparations.
Ilia Topuria looks slick ahead of Max Holloway title clash
Watch Topuria’s impressive boxing training below.
Topuria made his professional MMA debut in 2015 in Spain. After several submission victories on the Spanish regional scene, Topuria attracted the attention of top promotions in Europe.
An anaconda choke submission at Cage Warriors 94 propelled Topuria to new heights. After back-to-back finishes in Brave CF, he attracted the attention of the UFC matchmakers.
Topuria made his UFC debut in Oct. 2020, earning a unanimous decision win over Youssef Zalal. He earned knockouts of Damon Jackson, Ryan Hall, and Jai Herbert en route to the featherweight title discussion.
Topuria earned the featherweight title shot against Volkanovski by dominating Josh Emmett in his first UFC main event slot. He won the fight by unanimous decision before knocking out Volkanovski just eight months later.
Topuria will face a tough mountain to climb against Holloway, who has never been knocked out during his UFC career. Holloway most recently finished Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 to earn the BMF belt.
Topuria vs. Holloway not only is for the UFC featherweight title but also could determine the best boxer in MMA today.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Ilia Topuria UFC