Dan Hooker campaigns to fight Conor McGregor after Michael Chandler moves on

Dan Hooker is hoping to get a fight with Conor McGregor in the near future.

After Michael Chandler was booked to fight Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 in November, it left McGregor without an opponent. Although Chandler has said he is open to fighting McGregor after he faces Oliveira, Hooker is campaigning for the bout against the Irishman as they are both currently without an opponent.

“He’s without a fight. I know Conor’s hungry to fight, and fight someone that he can get something from and makes a lot of sense. That’s why I feel like Chandler kind of sitting there and waiting, and not staying active, you kind of lose. What does he get out of beating Chandler? He knocks out Michael Chandler in the first round, Conor McGregor doesn’t even get in that top five off of that performance,” Hooker said to Submission Radio.

Dan Hooker is also confused why Michael Chandler would move on from Conor McGregor now after waiting that long, especially for the rematch with Charles Oliveira. Hooker believes it’s a weird fight. But, he’s hopeful that he can now book a bout with the Irishman his next time out.