Dan Hooker campaigns to fight Conor McGregor after Michael Chandler moves on
Dan Hooker is hoping to get a fight with Conor McGregor in the near future.
After Michael Chandler was booked to fight Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 in November, it left McGregor without an opponent. Although Chandler has said he is open to fighting McGregor after he faces Oliveira, Hooker is campaigning for the bout against the Irishman as they are both currently without an opponent.
“He’s without a fight. I know Conor’s hungry to fight, and fight someone that he can get something from and makes a lot of sense. That’s why I feel like Chandler kind of sitting there and waiting, and not staying active, you kind of lose. What does he get out of beating Chandler? He knocks out Michael Chandler in the first round, Conor McGregor doesn’t even get in that top five off of that performance,” Hooker said to Submission Radio.
Dan Hooker is also confused why Michael Chandler would move on from Conor McGregor now after waiting that long, especially for the rematch with Charles Oliveira. Hooker believes it’s a weird fight. But, he’s hopeful that he can now book a bout with the Irishman his next time out.
Dan Hooker hints at next fight
Hooker is 24-12 and coming off an upset win over Mateusz Gamrot back in August at UFC 305. Since then, he has yet to get his next fight booked but says talks are ongoing.
The hope for Hooker is to return in early 2025 and start the year with a bang.
“We are looking at early next year. Jan, Feb. Early next year,” Hooker said.
Dan Hooker is currently riding a three-fight winning streak. Before the win over Gamrot, he scored a split decision win over Jalin Turner and a KO win over Claudio Puelles. Hooker is 14-8 in the UFC and is ranked fifth at lightweight after his latest win.
Topics:Conor McGregor Dan Hooker UFC