UFC Champion Aljamain Sterling says Sean O’Malley is undeserving of title fight: “I’ve got the resume”

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling says Sean O’Malley is undeserving of a title fight.

Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA) has defended his title against the likes of Henry Cejudo (16-3 MMA), T.J.Dillashaw (17-5 MMA) and Petr Yan (16-5 MMA).

Next on the list will be Sterlings 4th title defence against Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) which will take place on Saturday, August 19th at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

O’Malley, the #2 ranked bantamweight has been waiting for an opportunity to compete for the title since narrowly defeating Petr Yan last October at UFC 280. ‘Sugar’s’ only loss in the Octagon came against Marlon Vera (20-8 MMA) back in August of 2020 at UFC 252.

Aljamain Sterling wants to set the record straight, believing Sean O’Malley comes up short in deserving of a shot at the title. Speaking on a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sterling reflected on the 28 year olds success to date:

“Dana White’s Contender Series, (O’Malley) gets a beautiful knockout, gets hyped up… Has some okay fights, starts knocking out guys no longer in the UFC. You get this guy who kinda comes in, has had these tailor-made fights that were handpicked for him to look like a superstar, and in all fairness, I’m not even mad at that.”

Continuing, Sterling had the following to say about Sean O’Malley’s previous fights (h/t MMANews):

“What I’m more annoyed with is the fact that he has an opportunity to really stake his claim and declare to the division, ‘Hey guys, this is who I am and I’m here.’ Instead, he goes out and fights ‘Chito’… gets kicked once, falls over, gets punched like one time and his lights get shut out. Gets knocked out by ‘Chito,’ somehow moves up and ends up fighting Pedro, Edward Scissorhands his eyeball… ends up fighting Petr Yan.”

Concluding, Sterling said:

“You had (that) fight (against Yan) and it’s like, dude, we are not the same. We are just not the same. I’ve cut my teeth in this sport and in this division… What are we even talking about? I’ve got the résumé. So I don’t think Sean deserves this spot.”

Well, deserving or not, Sean O’Malley will indeed get his chance in the Octagon with current champ Aljamain Sterling this coming August.

