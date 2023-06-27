Just Scrap Radio Ep. 128 with Max Griffin, Grant Dawson, and Blagoy Ivanov

The 128th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 76 this Saturday.

We’re first joined by UFC welterweight Max Griffin (1:39). Next, 15th-ranked UFC lightweight Grant Dawson (18:35) stops by. Closing out the program is 15th-ranked UFC heavyweight Blagoy Ivanov (31:40).

Max Griffin opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 76 main card fight against Michael Morales. Max talks about the long layoff after not fighting since he beat Tim Means back in October. He then chats about why he feels disrespected by getting this matchup and what he has made about Morales’ UFC run so far and why he’s so confident he will derail the undefeated fighters hype. Griffin then chats about what a win does for him and his goal for the rest of the year.

Grant Dawson then joins the program to preview his UFC Vegas 76 co-main event fight against Damir Ismagulov. Grant talks about the struggles of getting a fight, some people who have turned him down, and the top of the lightweight division not wanting to fight down. He then chats about training at ATT and how beneficial that has been to his career. Grant then talks about what a win does for him and whether or not he thinks he will get another fight this year.

Blagoy Ivanov closes out the show to discuss his UFC Vegas 76 fight against Alexandr Romanov. Blagoy talks about his loss to Marcin Tybura and making a quick turnaround. He then chats about leaving AKA for this camp due to the lack of heavyweights in the gym. He then talks about Romanov’s last couple of outings and whether or not he thinks he will show up in shape or not.

