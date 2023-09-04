Dana White praises Rose Namajunas while seemingly throwing shade at Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili

By Harry Kettle - September 4, 2023

UFC president Dana White has seemingly used a quote from Rose Namajunas to make a point about Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili.

When Dana White is annoyed about something, the rest of the world tends to know about it. The UFC boss has never been one to bite his tongue, and we can’t imagine that’ll change anytime soon.

Recently, he’s voiced his frustration at Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili for choosing not to fight one another because they’re friends. Even more recently, Rose Namajunas was asked about potentially facing Valentina Shevchenko, a close friend of hers.

“I adore Valentina. I really do appreciate what she’s done for me. Just being able to train with her, period. I have a lot of respect for that. If we were to ever fight, I would just have the approach of, ‘Hey man, we basically went to war in the gym for I don’t know how many months for free. So, if we can make some money and inspire some people in the process, then I’d be all down for it.’”

“I know that she’s a G. She’s a freakin’ warrior and she always would want to test herself against the best in the world. So, if I get to that point, like, she wants to test herself, I want to test myself. She’s a true martial artist, so I know she would have equal respect for that as well. It’s just kind of the understanding. That would also be a dream come true because I really do look up to her as the greatest female fighter.”

White, as you can probably imagine, used it to make an interesting point.

White voices his opinion

“@rosenamajunas gangster. This is exactly what your mindset should be when you are a pro. Much respect Rose.”

Dana White will do whatever he can to make his point – and that’s exactly what he’s done here. At least, that’s how it feels.

Do you agree with Dana White? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

